Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
News

SHHH! Don't let your dog bark, Nicole Kidman's filming here

David Kirkpatrick
10th Dec 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of a road in the Byron hinterland have been asked to keep "mowing, dogs barking and construction" to a minimum during filming for Nicole Kidman's latest TV series Nine Perfect Strangers today.

Traffic controls will be in place on Kings Road from 7am to 1pm with residents allowed to "come and go"at all times but likely to face some delays.

In a notice dropped to residents, Nine Perfect Strangers location manager Chris Veerhuis said: "There will be times throughout the day when filming is taking place at which time a hold period of no traffic movement will be in place, however our onsite representative will communicate this with residents.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The proposed filming activities and traffic control will be undertaken with the approval of Byron Shire Council and the NSW Police.

"It would be greatly appreciated if any loud noises could be avoided during filming. For example, mowing, dogs barking or construction.

"The Australian film and TV industry relies on the support of the community whenever we film on location. We are extremely grateful for your patience and consideration."

More Stories

byron bay entertainment movies nicole kidman nine perfect strangers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading beauty retailer moving into CQ market

        Leading beauty retailer moving into CQ market

        News Network development manager: ‘We have already identified a number of sites for a new store.’

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on Tuesday’s biggest stories including Yeppoon’s crime wave, an aged-care...

        EXCLUSIVE: Longtime key Rocky figure to run for mayor

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Longtime key Rocky figure to run for mayor

        News The by-election is expected to be held in mid-January next year as the new mayor...

        LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The fate of the innocent

        Premium Content LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The fate of the innocent

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.