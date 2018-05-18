Residents tyre of Depot Hill dumpers

Councillor Ellen Smith said the tyreswhich were dumped at the end of Jane Street in Depot Hill have been removed.

DEPOT Hill residents are calling for an end to illegal dumping in their South Rockhampton suburb.

A Jane St householder, who did wish to be identified, wrote to The Morning Bulletin to express his disapproval after a half dozen tyres were left laying under a tree.

"I'd like to make you aware that our street is not your tip,” the frustrated resident wrote in a letter directed at the offender.

"We all saw you in your old style white station wagon, but lucky for you no one thought to get your rego.

"I do hope that if you offend again, that you are caught and fined.”

DUMPED: More than half a dozen tyres had been dumped at the end of Jane Street in Depot Hill. Chris Ison ROK170518ctyres1

A Rockhampton Regional Council spokeswoman said a complaint was received about three days ago, but no evidence of who dumped the tyres had been found.

Another resident we spoke to yesterday had noticed the tyres about a month ago when he moved into the house which sits next to where the tyres were dumped.

Rockhampton Regional Council advised it had removed the tyres late yesterday.

Councillor Ellen Smith, chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's planning and regulatory committee, said council staff had looked into a complaint made by a Depot Hill resident.

"Illegal dumping is an issue all areas face, and unfortunately ours is no exception,” Cr Smith said.

Cr Smith said those who caught illegally dumping waste can face "an on the spot fine of $2,523”, which comes under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011.

Heavier fines can be given depending on where the waste is dumped, under the Environmental Protection Act 1994.

Fees and Charges

Tyres - $8

Tyre on rim - $16

Truck Tyre and light truck tyre - $27

Small tractor tyre - $100

Large tractor tyre - $200

Mattresses

Single mattress - $5 per unit

Single ensemble base - $5 per unit

Double, queen and king mattresses - $10 per unit

Double, queen and king ensemble base - $10 per unit.

