Residents worried Cobraball lesson not learned

Emu Park resident Graham Miller is concerned about fuel build-up and bushfire risk near his property.

LONG-TIME Emu Park resident Graham Miller is worried that authorities have not learned lessons from the Cobraball bushfire disaster.

He has lived at Henry St for more than 20 years and he says in that time, he has never seen fire mitigation conducted on Livingstone Shire Council owned-land adjacent to his property.

Mr Miller, an experienced Rural Fire Brigade member, said he was so concerned about the fuel build-up and potential bushfire risk that, if granted permission, he’d conduct the hazard reduction burns himself with assistance from local brigades.

“There’s about 20 years, probably 30 years, of fuel load build-up here and there’s a lot of infrastructure around here,” Mr Miller said.

“It’s a big worry after Cobraball last year because if something ignites it, whether it’s lightning or some human error, we’ve got a disaster on our hands.”

Mr Miller lives on a 40-hectare property and is conscious of good fire mitigation practices on his land.

“My property, I try and graze it, and also slash it, maintain the vegetation load on it.

“But the council land hasn’t had anything done to it since I’ve been here.”

With his more than 40 years of service to Rural Fire Brigades, Mr Miller knows what he is talking about.

“Fire needs three things,” he said.

“It needs fuel, oxygen - which you get here on the coast with the sea breeze - and it needs brittleness, which is dryness.

“At the moment we haven’t got a problem with the dryness, but if we get a dry Winter then that’s when there will be an issue because we’ll have all three ingredients for a disaster, a catastrophe.”

This land is not the only pocket of land in Livingstone Shire that is causing residents concern. Last November, Brett Geissmann explained how his Lamberton Street home in residential Yeppoon was surrounded by council-owned bushland.

He said in the 24 years he had lived there, authorities had never done any form of vegetation management.

Mr Geissmann was very concerned about the level of overgrowth and how close that was to homes in the street, and his fears were elevated by the Cobraball bushfire disaster.

Councillors Adam Belot and Andrea Friend visited Mr Miller’s property at Emu Park last Friday.

They acknowledged his concerns and also those raised late last year in The Morning Bulletin by Mr Geissmann.

“I’d like to think that the local government wants to work collaboratively with their neighbours and the community,” Cr Belot said.

“Ultimately we want to be on the same page, acknowledging that fuel reduction is such a critical element to safe communities.”

Cr Friend said council officers were currently working on mitigation plans and looking into alternatives to back-burning.

“Certainly in this case with Mr Miller, I do believe that we need to look at reducing the fuel, and we need to look at it over these Winter months.”