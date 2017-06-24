Resilience and hard work: Rocky racing's epic comeback

THE splendour of Central Queensland's richest race day, the Rockhampton Cup races, will be celebrated at Callaghan Park racecourse today, which is nothing short of amazing.

Why?

Simply because just three days short of 11 weeks ago, to be precise on April 11, Callaghan Park was still awash as floodwaters whipped up from Cyclone Debbie slowly receded off the racetrack.

That very same grass track, which will stand firm under the hooves of 88 thoroughbreds from throughout Queensland and interstate today, had been submerged under murky floodwaters for just on four days.

Who in their wildest illusions - not even the most optimistic of racing industry stakeholders who build careers around a framework of dreams - could have believed that the Callaghan Park turf track could recover to be at its brilliant best for Rocky Cup Day.

A flooded Callaghan Park. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

For one yours truly, a passionate racing scribe covering his 30th consecutive Rockhampton Cup program, rather ashamedly in hindsight certainly was a disbeliever.

However, I was wrong and am delighted to admit it while truly being in awe of what I have witnessed since racing resumed on that very same track just five weeks after it was a swampland on Saturday, May 6.

As visitors of all walks of life from throughout Australia and overseas gather there this afternoon for the city's most time-honoured sporting celebration (first run 1918), the achievements of one man and his small band of racetrack workers deserve to be recognised.

Quietly spoken, shy and almost to the point of being considered reticent, Callaghan Park track curator Alan Carswell doesn't need to say a word as the outstanding comeback of Callaghan Park says it all for him.

Alan's professionalism, horticultural talent and hard work supported by a small group of loyal Rockhampton Jockey Club permanent track workers, has been the catalyst to making today's race meeting on one of Australia's most resilient racetracks come about.

Regrettably with all the furore and focus around Queensland's once premier racing surface, the now somewhat banished Brisbane's Eagle Farm racetrack, the super-human efforts of Alan and his team to get Callaghan Park back racing have been overshadowed. Some would say entirely overlooked but not so Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon.

"Alan has done a magnificent job restoring Callaghan Park - brilliant to say the least. The track is his baby and our track staff have to be recognised as well for their efforts. It's all so surreal if you just cast your mind back to April and what a wreck Callaghan Park was to behold,” Fenlon said.

Not so today when the Rocky Cup field trot onto the track for a 3.37pm getaway, so wouldn't it be fitting if the historic race was won by a horse named Mr Epic?

Trained by mercurial Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds, who has had a hoot of a year thanks to his fabulous flying filly, the Magic Millions winner Houtzen, the omens are good for TAB 2 Mr Epic (Matthew McGurren).

"He is very well and has had an almost identical preparation to one before he came up here to Rocky and won the mile race for the three-year-olds last carnival,” his attendant Oscar Jasinski said.

Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie's Gully Command (TAB 8 - Josh Oliver) and local French Hussler (TAB 9 - Michael Murphy) rate highly in what looks like a very open Rockhampton Cup.