Resilience burns bright post bushfire

Farnborough State School prep student Isla Cant and pony "Nugget" enjoy the company of Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey yesterday.

THE excitement on the faces of Year 4 students Michael McGrath and Kobe Miller yesterday as they showed Paul de Jersey their robot creation probably best captured the essence of the Queensland Governor’s visit.

The Governor stopped in at Yeppoon’s Farnborough State School as part of a two-day tour of communities affected by last November’s Cobraball bushfire disaster.

And young Michael and Kobe were among many who left an indelible mark.

“The sense one gets visiting these centres and speaking to the people is their resilience and there uncomplaining natures - they don’t mope,” Mr de Jersey said.

“They just get on with life and make the best of it.

“The other feature of course, is people helping each other.

“That’s really very important and you see great co-operation between families and individuals helping each other out in situations of some distress.”

Mr de Jersey was also impressed with the effort the students and staff had gone to for their special assembly as part of his visit.

“It’s very humbling actually to realise that these are students who have been through quite some fright with the fires, especially in November.

“And there were quite a few parents here today too, which I was very pleased about.”

Mr de Jersey said he hoped his visit would help lift people’s spirits, especially those who had lost houses and possessions in the Cobraball disaster.

“To seek to enthuse them and lift their spirits is a very important part of the role of governor,” he said.

Mr de Jersey gave special praise to the Farnborough students involved in the signing choir at yesterday’s ceremony.

“I’ve seen signing of course, on many occasions, but I have never seen a signing choir at a school,” he said.

“I was very impressed with that.”

It was not the first time the Governor had visited the area. He did so in 2015 following the destruction caused by Cyclone Marcia.

After his visit to Farnborough State School, Mr de Jersey ventured to Livingstone Shire Council headquarters to be briefed by council representatives and disaster management/emergency services personnel.

Today he will be in Rockhampton where his official engagements include a visit to Rockhampton Grammar School.