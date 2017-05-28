Resilient recovery recipes for Yeppoon

RECOVERY: Kitchen cookbook of the best emergency recipes assembled to get you out of a tough spot.

LIKE the phoenix rising from the ashes, great lessons on community resilience have emerged from the region's recent disasters.

We're a tough bunch who can make culinary masterpieces in a pinch, with or without electricity and to celebrate our resourcefulness, a recovery kitchen cookbook of the best emergency recipes has been assembled.

Uniting Care community development coordinator Jo Peace said the book was a by-product of 15 months of post-disaster community consultations by her organisation.

"The whole project was funded by the Queensland Department of Communities Child Safety and Disability Services,” Ms Peace said.

"It was given to different companies to do long term research on the impacts of Cyclone Marcia in the community, asking about lived experience how are they recovering, are they still recovering and what community can do better next time in preparation and resilience building.”

She said the cook book was the result of talking at the grass roots level to people about what it was like preparing food and cooking without power for 10 days using their limited pantry resources. She said the response has been really good, services are ringing up wanting more and people in the community really happy with it.

The book will be launched by Livingstone Shire Council today. Get your free copy at the Yeppoon library between 9am-11am.