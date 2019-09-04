Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Doctor Anthony Lynham.
Doctor Anthony Lynham. Tahlia Stehbens
Breaking

'Resource workers need someone they can trust'

Caitlan Charles
by
4th Sep 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BILL recommending an independent regulator be put in place to ensure the safety of resource sector workers has been tabled in Queensland Parliament.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham spoke of the need for a statutory body to help keep resource workers safe.

He said the regulatory body would have independence from the State Government and would focus on the safety and health of Queensland resource industry workers.

Dr Lynham said the proposed bill would put in place a prosecutor whose job it would be to prosecute serious breaches of safety in the resource sector.

He said workers needed an independent body they could trust.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Warning issued after third bushfire flares up

    BREAKING: Warning issued after third bushfire flares up

    Breaking Multiple fire crews are on scene and conducting backburning to contain the fire

    • 4th Sep 2019 11:06 AM
    Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    premium_icon Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    News Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club's 'Come and Try Day' is on Sunday.

    Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    premium_icon Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    News Register for your spot in the popular free training sessions today

    • 4th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    WATCH: Video of young touch judge goes viral

    premium_icon WATCH: Video of young touch judge goes viral

    News The video shows him practising his flag signals before the game

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:30 AM