Resources Council backs funding for gas infrastructure

THE Queensland Resources Council has backed the Queensland Government's move to seek federal funding for new projects in emerging gas producing areas.

The plan will pave the way for more gas supply from the Bowen and Galilee Basins, according to chief executive Ian Macfarlane.

He said the state government was looking for solutions to a shortage of gas on the eastern seaboard.

"This is another proactive step by the Queensland government following an announcement of new land releases in the Surat Basin for gas exploration.”

The state government is asking for funding from the federal government through the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF).

Evidence of platinum and gold, as well as Rare Earth Elements, have been found in Queensland's north-west.

"These types of minerals are used in new technologies including batteries, mobile phones and solar panels,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"Last year the QRC launched its 'Resourcing Innovation' campaign about the importance of minerals for new cutting edge technologies and Queensland's contribution to the future of these technologies will be significant with the potential of this discovery.”