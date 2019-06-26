Respect and reflection are blowing in the Yeppoon wind

GOING TO PRINT: Councillor Pat Eastwood and businesswoman Karla Way-McPhail were among those invited to make their mark at the opening of the new Respect Tree reflection space at Yeppoon.

GOING TO PRINT: Councillor Pat Eastwood and businesswoman Karla Way-McPhail were among those invited to make their mark at the opening of the new Respect Tree reflection space at Yeppoon. Trish Bowman

A REFLECTION space was opened at Farnborough Beach in Yeppoon on Monday and a mature pandanus palm was front and centre to encourage community conversations surrounding respect.

Landcare president Malcolm Wells paid homage to the concept of encouraging respect in our community.

"This is a great idea, you simply can't have too much respect so encouraging others to think about it is a step in the right direction,” Mr Wells said.

Acting mayor Nigel Hutton, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and the council's youth mayor Luke Selwood officially opened the statement art piece.

The Respect Tree reflection space has sandstone seating and words that encourage respect towards the individual, the community and the environment.

A significant feature of the design is handprints of local students, youngsters and associated businesses who donated goods and services to the project from across the shire and who left their permanent markings in concrete around the base of the tree.

Cr Hutton said the Respect Tree was an initiative which came out of council's conversations with the community and its ongoing push to prevent and discourage domestic and family violence.

"This particular project not only forms part of council's ongoing campaign against domestic and family violence, it also takes a broader approach in promoting respect across our entire diverse and multicultural community,” he said.

"I encourage residents to drop in and take a look at this wonderful community partnership project in the hope it will inspire you to be respectful in everything you do.

"Council would like to thank the Queensland Government for the funding support towards this project, all of the council staff involved in bringing this project to fruition, the local businesses who contributed their time and materials, as well as the young people who took part in the handprint process ahead of the tree's opening.”

The edging surrounding the tree features a world map to reflect the region's multicultural community, and numerous respect words which have been gathered from community workshops.

These words will appear in English, indigenous and South Sea Islander languages.

Visitors will be able to read about the project thanks to a QR code located at the site.

The Respect Tree and reflection space is located at Farnborough Beach access FB4 on the southern side of the caravan park.