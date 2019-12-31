Restaurant attack causes public outrage

Stockland Rockhampton's McDonalds' windows were shattered by rocks on Sunday afternoon.

MARINA Gardiner was enjoying a coffee at Stockland Rockhampton’s McDonald’s on Sunday afternoon when she heard an “almighty bang”.

The windows near where she was sitting were peppered with rocks by people outside, severely damaging them.

“By the time we got up and went to look, they/he/she had scarpered,” she said.

“(Those) persons responsible had skateboards.”

Ms Gardiner posted the frightening incident on Facebook page Crime Watch, and floods of outraged comments poured onto the post.

Rebbecca Jones said a group had also thrown rocks at a car under the shopping centre in the car park.

Kellie England said there was a group of six who had been chased out of Stockland around 4.45pm after allegedly shoplifting at Woolworths.

“This anti-social behaviour needs to stop,” Megan Cosgrove commented.

“It’s only a matter of time before they do something to the wrong person and they get their arses handed to them.

“People will start to take matters into their own hands.

“Watch the parents … start jumping up and down then.”

Sarah Bull said her mother works across the road from the McDonald’s and has also seen her place of work targeted.

“They have had their windows smashed four times in the last year, maybe more,” Ms Bull said.

“The police know who they are and nothing can be done apparently.”

Trudi Ann Bartley-Duck said she had had enough of the destructive behaviour.

“It’s actually getting beyond a joke,” she said. “No respect at all for anything or anyone’s property. Disgraceful.”