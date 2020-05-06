Menu
The Finch owners Edwina and Dan Farquhar are excited by the idea of being able to open their cafe to dine-in customers if the State Government relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in June.
News

Restaurant owners ‘optimistic’ about possible June reopening

Matthew Newton
, matthew.newton@thechronicle.com.au
6th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM
LIKE most hospitality businesses in Toowoomba and across the nation, COVID-19 restrictions hit CBD eatery The Finch hard.

"We're more of a dining destination than a takeaway destination, and when you take away all our seats, the average ticket's dropped significantly … and our customer count has taken a hit as well," The Finch owner Dan Farquhar said.

But he and co-owner Edwina Farquhar are thrilled at the idea they may be able to once again offer a dine-in option for their customers come June.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the State Government was eyeing off June as an "ambitious target" for cafes and restaurants to reopen in Queensland.

"I can't say whether it's early June or late June but I'm going to have those discussions, but as (Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette) Young has said we've got to take these things a couple of weeks at a time, we can't do it all at once."

Mr Farquhar said he felt that people, having been locked up for so long, would be ready to take advantage of the city's many restaurants and cafes when they do re-open properly.

But eateries are likely to have to abide by strict new dine-in rules when table service resumes.

the finch toowoomba business toowoomba coronavirus toowoomba hospitality toowoomba list toowoomba restaurants
Toowoomba Chronicle

