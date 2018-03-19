Restaurant says goodbye to Rocky CBD

Stephen Seaman will be shutting up shop this week and taking his Thailicious Delights business mobile.

Stephen Seaman will be shutting up shop this week and taking his Thailicious Delights business mobile. Steph Allen

THAILICIOUS Delights has been a figurehead for exotic cuisine in the Rockhampton CBD for the past two years, however, all good things must come to an end.

Owner, Stephen Seaman and his wife Tan, will be rolling down the Kern Arcade store's shutters for the last time on Friday, and many loyal customers are already questioning what they will do without their daily dose of Thai goodness.

However, Mr Seaman wants to reassure his loyal diners the authentic cuisine will not be disappearing just yet.

"It was a mechanical thing: our lease was nearing its end and we had to ask ourselves whether we wanted to sign on for another couple of years or try something new,” he said.

"We've made the business decision to push into a new direction.

"We've been Thailicious for 16 years. We're still learning things about ourselves but one thing we know is that change is a good thing for us.

"We've been in the markets and festivals and event catering for years. We've been a restaurant, a bistro in one of the local sports club, a shop outlet in the CBD, we've done VIP catering. So we're going back to our roots.”

Mr Seaman hinted that in the future, there may be a project that will provide a more "deliverable” service.

With the launch of the wildly successful riverside precinct, Mr Seaman will be transferring most of his business to a mobile, bus service.

What is it though - besides the de-licious food made with "mostly local produce” - that keeps loyal customers coming back "nearly every day”?

"I hope it's my sparking personality and service but what I really believe it is... is we put love into our food and my wife, who is Thai and a Buddhist, cooks to add value to other people's day.

"It's karmic return... being friendly and having a good attitude and trying to not be mechanical. We're there in the moment.”