Restock demand continues to run hot at CQLX

TopX Gracemere agent Morgan Harris with vendor Paul Czislowski and his Ultrablack line which peaked the steer price at 598c/kg and averaged 140kg to return $840/head when sold at CQLX.

TopX Gracemere agent Morgan Harris with vendor Paul Czislowski and his Ultrablack line which peaked the steer price at 598c/kg and averaged 140kg to return $840/head when sold at CQLX.

High demand was in the air at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) prime and store sale on Wednesday, adding to the strong results from the special Weaner and Feeder Sale earlier in the week.

The steer price shot up to 598c/kg with strong restocker interest.

The auction’s sale-topping steers, offered by Yeppoon vendor Paul Czislowski, were an Ultrablack line which averaged 140kg and returned $840/head.

The female portion of the total offering was also met with a bidding frenzy and peaked the heifer price at 498c/kg and weighed 170kg to equal $846/head.

TopX Gracemere’s Morgan Harris, described the results as surprisingly strong as they came off the back of CQLX’s Special Weaner and Feeder Sale on Monday.

Prices for light cattle at the special sale peaked at 612c/kg, and Mr Harris estimated more than 12,000 head of weaner and feeder cattle were sold across Central Queensland sales during the week.

“The restocker market is driving the results, as there is a short supply of lighter cattle and around the country there are producers with plenty of grass looking to fill their paddocks,” Mr Harris said.

Vendor Lisa McKinlay, Gogango, sold 25 Charbray cows and calves at CQLX which made a return of $2880/unit.

In total, combined agents yarded 1872 head of good quality stock.

For light heifers, highlights included an S and J Studdert 177kg Droughtmaster offering which sold for 498c/kg to equal $884/head.

Also in the heifer category, P Mossman, Ubobo, sold a 249kg Shorthorn Cross line for 448c/kg which returned $1117/head.

In the 301 to 400kg steer category, PW and CJ Bauman’s Santa Gertrudis line reached 454c/kg and weighed 360kg to equal $1637/head.

For heavier steers, a 516kg Charbray line from Graham Clarke, Yeppoon, made a return of $2065/head when being sold for 400c/kg.

The cow and calf market was strong again, and L McKinlay, Gogango, reached $2880/unit for their Charbray pen.

Looking ahead, Mr Harris believes this week’s sale would swell to a usual yarding number of around 3500 head.

“I think the market will hold firm and prices will be sitting very similar to where we are this week,” he said.

“The quality should be good, although it’s been a patchy season, cattle are in great order and are holding their weight and condition as we head into winter,” he said.



Morning Bulletin subscribers, don’t forget to activate your Courier Mail subscription that comes free with your subscription

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

