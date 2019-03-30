Restoration in store for historic CBD building

SCHOTIA Place in Rockhampton CBD is to receive some attention to restore the historic building's distinctive facade.

Work will begin on Monday and is expected to take two months.

Barricades, scaffolding, and a traffic management plan will be in place, though walkways and entrances will remain operational.

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow said the 120-year old building held an important place in the region's history, which the council was committed to preserving.

"Schotia Place was designed for (the) council and first opened as a retail market building in 1899,” Cr Strelow said.

"Since then, this building has been part of the region's social, commercial, and civic life.

"It has been a Naval Brigade Office, an office for army recruitment, a refuge during floods, an office for council and government departments, and even a space for classes.

"Since 1974 the building has been a community centre for senior citizens, and it is the headquarters of the Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club.

"The Schotia Place works, which we are undertaking with advice from Australian Heritage Specialists, will include facade repairs, minor repairs to side and rear elevations, and some repainting.

"These works will ensure that the building is conserved and protected, and continues to be serve an important role in our community.”