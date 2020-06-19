Restoration project to salute town’s wartime past

THE Mount Morgan community will be better equipped to remember the service and sacrifice of our current and former Australian Defence Force personnel thanks to the Australian Government’s Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.

Federal member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd congratulated Rockhampton Regional Council, which will receive $29,010 for projects commemorating our wartime history.

“Mount Morgan will join communities across Australia in benefiting from a funding boost to help commemorate the role that Australian service men and women have played in shaping the nation,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“These projects and activities such as the restoration of the Mount Morgan ANZAC Memorial Park will ensure that the service history is captured and preserved in our local community.

“Thank you to all the community organisations who work tirelessly to ensure that our service personnel get the recognition that they deserve and thank you to all Australian service personnel for your service and sacrifice.”

More than $2.2 million in funding was provided through this round of the Saluting Their Service commemorative grants program. The Federal Government’s election commitment saw an increase in the Community Grants cap from $4,000 to $10,000 and this batch of successful applicants will be the first to benefit from this.

Minister Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester said the projects and activities will play an important role in educating future generations about the service and sacrifice of Australian service men and women, especially as the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War on 15 August approaches.

“Australian service men and women in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations for over a century have played a role in shaping the nation. These commemorations, projects and activities ensure their story is captured for generations to come,” Mr Chester said.

“These grants will help community groups and organisations continue their important work in commemorating our service personnel and support those projects and activities which promote appreciation and understanding of the experiences of service.” If you are a current grant recipient and COVID-19 has impacted your project, please contact your Funding Arrangement Manager to discuss options.

For more information on the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program visit the Community Grants Hub (www.communitygrants.gov.au). Applications for the next round of grants are open now.