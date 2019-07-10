Menu
Quay Street footpath.
RESTORATION: Riverside footpath reopened to the public

Aden Stokes
by
10th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
THE transformation of Quay St continues, with an upgraded section of the footpath between Derby and William Streets officially reopened.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the work had been designed to tie into the previous stages of the Riverside Development.

"After Cyclone Debbie this part of the footpath was badly damaged,” Cr Strelow said.

"I'm delighted that we have been able to not only reinstate the footpath, but also to add some improvements using Council's capital budget.

"We have changed the existing asphalt surface to semi-exposed concrete with natural stone paving features, planted new trees and garden beds, added a handrail and installed street furniture.

"We have also made provision for smart poles to be installed in the future.

"The Riverside Precinct is a real gem for our region, and I am so pleased we are able to add yet another area for people to enjoy.”

