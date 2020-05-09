Menu
Brit Wheeler from LJ Hooker
Restrictions eased for open homes in Rockhampton

Zara Gilbert
9th May 2020 12:00 AM
AS RESTRICTIONS continue to ease across Queensland, real estate agencies are now able to conduct open homes with up to six people in a property at a time.

These relaxed restrictions were announced on Wednesday by Queensland Health and have been warmly welcomed by the industry that has been doing it tough.

Strict social distancing measures will remain in place, with no more than one person allowed per four square metres.

According to Brit Wheeler from LJ Hooker Rockhampton she and her colleagues are ‘excited’ to be able to conduct open homes again in conjunction with private inspections.

