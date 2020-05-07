Restrictions to be eased further

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday announced a further easing of restrictions for Mother’s Day.

CENTRAL Queensland remains coronavirus free as residents look forward to being able to do more this weekend.

From Sunday, groups of five from the same family ­household will be allowed to visit another household.

Ms Palaszczuk said the restrictions were being eased because Queenslanders were doing such a “great job”.

“That is great news for families,” she said.

“I think this is going to be welcomed by families, especially on Mother’s Day starting this Sunday.”

The eased restrictions will be permanent unless there is a major outbreak of cases in the future.

On Thursday, there remained no active cases of coronavirus in CQ with the region’s total number of recovered cases stagnant at eight.

Queensland’s coronavirus tally stood at 1045 with only two new cases recorded, both at the Gold Coast. There were 50 active cases in Queensland.

Meanwhile, the National Cabinet has endorsed ­measures for the staged resumption of sport and recreation activities.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said a set of national principles, along with the Australian Institute of Sport’s Framework for Rebooting Sport in a COVID-19 Environment would be used to guide the staged return of activity.

Ms Landry said the national principles were clear how sporting and recreational activities could only happen where stringent, public and personal health measures were observed and required standards met.

The Framework for Rebooting Sport in a COVID-19 Environment was developed by the AIS after extensive consultation with sports organisations.

It guides the staged resumption of sport and recreation at high performance, community, and individual levels.

“I want to stress that the resumption process will at all times be subject to the current circumstances of jurisdictions and under the direction of relevant public health authorities,” Ms Landry said.

“We can expect some variation because of local factors including COVID-19 epidemiology, risk mitigation strategies, and public health capacities.”