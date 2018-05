RESULTS: 2018 Caves Show winners

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Students proudly accepted congratulations from Compact Breeds judge David Hill from Clarke Creek for their Calf and Grand Champion Female Desire Red National Pride and their Senior & Grand Champion Bull McIntosh Creek Mondaroo. They were presented with their trophies by Barry Williams from Williams Stockfeeds who sponsored both Grand Champion Male & Female sections in the Compact breeds.

A GREAT time was last Saturday at the Caves Show 2018 with many beautiful animals on display in the tightly contested categories.

Here are the final results:

LED STUD BEEF CATTLE

Category 1 -INTERBREED- Judge Simon Kinbacher Rockhampton Qld

CALF CHAMPION FEMALE - Bungarribee Lucy 2497 (J & B Besley)( Brahman)

RESERVE CALF CHAMPION FEMALE -Kenrol Selena Rae 2911 (K & W Cole -Brahman)

CALF CHAMPION BULL - Kenrol Meile Manso 0530 (K & W Cole - Brahman)

The Caves Calf & Grand Champion Interbreed Bull Kenrol Meile Manso 0530 with owner Wendy Cole of Kenrol Brahmans Gracemere being congratulated by Interbreed Judge Simon Kinbacher & presented with the Central Isuzu Truck Sales trophy by Daryl Hermann. Contributed

RESERVE CALF CHAMPION BULL - Bungarribee Lincoln 2367/8(J & B Besley-Brahman

JUNIOR CHAMPION FEMALE -KENROL FASCINATOR 0514 (K & W COLE-Brahman)

RESERVE JUNIOR CHAMPION FEMALE - KENROL LADY NAN 0512 (K & W COLE-Brah)

JUNIOR CHAMPION BULL - Couti- Outi X-Chequer (L A Gedddes & Co - Brangus)

RESERVE JUNIOR CHAMPION BULL- Bungarribee Kool Kat 2364 (J & B Besley- Brahm)

SENIOR CHAMPION FEMALE - Alkoomie Miss Final Cut ( D & C Roberts - Brangus)

RESERVE SENIOR CHAMPION FEMALE - KENROL Polly Rae 0497 ( K +W Cole -Brahm)

GRAND CHAMPION INTERBREED FEMALE - Alkoomie Miss Final Cut ( D & C Roberts - Brangus)

SENIOR CHAMPION BULL - Couti- Outi Wasabi (L A Gedddes & Co - Brangus)

RESERVE SENIOR CHAMPION BULL- Alkoomie Chavez 920L-( D & C Roberts- Brangus)

GRAND CHAMPION INTERBREED BULL - Kenrol Meile Manso 0530 (K & W Cole)

Exhibitors Group - Kenrol Brahmans (K & W Cole)

Sires Progeny - Bungarribee Brahmans -( J & B Besley) - Palmvale Candyman

Dam's Progeny - Kenrol Brahmans (K & W Cole) - Kenrol Lady Rae-Lee 2718

PEN UNLED BULLS or HEIFERS-

Pair Unled Purebred Bulls Any Breed Doonside Grey Brangus (W & K Geddes)

Pair Unled Purebred Heifers Any Breed Doonside Brahman (W & K Geddes)

CHAMPION PEN UNLED BULLS or HEIFERS-

Doonside Brahman Heifers (W & K Geddes)

Bill Geddes from Doonside Brahman Stud Being presented with the champion ribbon for the winning pen of Pair of Unled heiffers by Cattle steward Greg Rea. Doonside received the Alternate Woody Weed Control trophy donated by Peter & Donna Hinchliffe. Contributed

Category 3 - LED STEERS Judge David Hill Clarke Creek Qld

Led Steer Milk Tooth 500 kgs & under-Bear - D/Master X-(Chapman Family) 494kg

Led Steer Milk Tooth over 500 kgs Ned - (George Tucker) 591kg

GRAND CHAMPION LED STEER Ned - (George Tucker)

JUNIOR PARADERS -Judge Wendy Cole Rockhampton Qld

Under 13 Years: 1. Kaitlyn Jones, 2. Lacee Chapman, 3. Megan Mitchell, 4. Jake Lucas, 5. Clay Goodwin,

Under 14 Years: 1. Rena Werth, 2. Justin Besch, 3. Lauren Corr, 4. Amie Martin, 5. Tegan Ryan

JUNIOR PARADERS - Judge Simon Kinbacher Rockhampton Qld

Under 15 Years: 1. Hayden Hansen, 2. Georgia Howard, 3. Jemma Lang, 4. Maddison Rose, 5. Jemna Green

Under 16 Years: 1. Isabella Hanson, 2. Tayla Chapman, 3. Kimberley Weier, 4. Heidi Davison, 5. Kate Parker

16 & Under 25Years: 1. Brad Crawford, 2. Cassidy Watson, 3. Tay Steere, 4. Grady Watson, 5. Brandon Beck

JUNIOR JUDGES - Over Judge Simon Kinbacher Rockhampton Qld

A large group of Junior Judges who competed at The Caves show on Saturday 28th April with over judge Simon Kinbacher from Rockhampton. Contributed

Under 13 Years: 1. Eve Clancy, 2. Alexandra Olive, 3. Elissa Banyard, 4. Charlie Frankish, 5. Shakeeta Yates,

Under 16 Years: 1. Heidi Davison, 2. Lucy Prentice, 3. Anna Wass, 4. Logan Cox, 5. Táyla Chapman & Chonlae Rose (Tie)

16 & under 25 Years: 1. Kasey Davis, 2. Grady Hansen, 3. Shyane Yates, 4. Matthew Richardson, 5. Brianna Austin

JUNIOR STEWARDS

Stud Cattle Steward Barry Hannam thanks the Junior stewards for The Caves 2018 Show Emily Geddes, Amity Merritt & Dana Walkington who were presented with their prize & ribbons by Bill Geddes 'Doonside' Milman. Contributed

1. Emily Geddes, Amity Merritt & Dana Walkington all placed together & their assistance was very much appreciated.

Category 2 - COMPACT BREEDS -Judge - David Hill Clarke Creek Qld

CALF CHAMPION FEMALE Desire Red National Pride - RGGS -( Lowline)

RESERVE CALF CHAMPION FEMALE Gigi Nova - RGGS -( Lowline)

CALF CHAMPION BULL - Crimson Park Notorious - Sharon Coome ( LowLine)

RESERVE CALF CHAMPION BULL- Langley Park Nitro - Langley Park ( Lowline)

JUNIOR CHAMPION FEMALE - Desire Red Meleoka - RGGS -(Lowline)

RESERVE JUNIOR CHAMPION FEMALE -Cole Glen Mona Lisa - Cole Glen (Ausline)

JUNIOR CHAMPION BULL - Crimson Park Monarch - Sharon Coome (Lowline)

RESERVE JUNIOR CHAMPION BULL No Entries

SENIOR CHAMPION FEMALE- Gigi Lilac - RGGS -( Lowline)

RESERVE SENIOR CHAMPION FEMALE - Crimson Park Jazz - Langley Park ( Lowline)

GRAND CHAMPION FEMALE Desire Red National Pride - RGGS -(Lowline)

SENIOR CHAMPION BULL - McIntosh Creek Mondaroo - RGGS - (Lowline)

RESERVE SENIOR CHAMPION BULL- Langley Park Mr Mick Maverick -Langley Park(Lowline)

GRAND CHAMPION BULL McIntosh Creek Mondaroo - RGGS -(Lowline)

Exhibitors Group- Crimson Park Lowlines -( Sharon Coome)

Sires Progeny - Crimson Park Lowlines -( Sharon Coome)

Dams Progeny Crimson Park Lowlines -( Sharon Coome)

SUPREME CHAMPION LED BEEF EXHIBIT OF SHOW winning the The Doonside Perpetual Trophy was awarded to Alkoomie Miss Final Cut - D & C Roberts -(Brangus)

Interbreed Judge Simon Kinbacher (Rockhampton) with Chloe Remfrey holding calf Alkoomie Miss Chavel with the Supreme Champion 2018 Beef Exhibit of The Caves 32nd Show - Alkoomie Miss Final Cut 468L26 who is held by Christine Roberts and is presented with the Doonside Perpetual Trophy by Bill Geddes Doonside with Compact Breed Judge David Hill from Clarke Creek Alkoomie stud is owned & operated by David and Christine Roberts & family from Yaamba Contributed

The winner of the Guess the Weight Wagu Steer "Sea Moo' was THOMAS MACRAE - Sea Moo weighed 586kg.

Biggest Cattle Pumpkin weighing 355 kg was grown by Russell Vogels.

Guess The Weight of this Cattle Pumpkin was won by KELVIN HINCHLIFFE