Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: Andy Ireland has landed the role of Mayor at the 2020 Livingstone Shire elections.
WINNER: Andy Ireland has landed the role of Mayor at the 2020 Livingstone Shire elections.
Council News

Results are in: Livingstone Mayor announced

kaitlyn smith
6th Apr 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS Bill Ludwig’s move to publicly concede defeat this past week was the right move, after Andy Ireland announced his success this evening.

The news comes after over 80 per cent of enrolled electors’ votes were counted following last month’s election day.

He will now formally take over Mr Ludwig’s Livingstone Shire Mayor effective immediately.

However, news of Mr Ireland’s win will not come as a surprise to many as early predictions seemed to point in his favour.

Over the weekend, with nearly 80 per cent of the unofficial preliminary vote conducted, Ireland’s tally stood at 9436 (46.20 per cent) ahead of Mr Ludwig’s 8419 (41.22 per cent).

The other challenger, Lynelle Burns had 2569 votes for a percentage of 12.58.

Mr Ireland kept his announcement of the news simple, saying “finally the wait is over. Time for a vino I think.”

andy ireland livingstone shire council mayor bill ludwig tmbelection2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ teens celebrate Queensland Youth Week at home

        premium_icon CQ teens celebrate Queensland Youth Week at home

        News Youth from across the Isaac Shire have been encouraged to get their creative juices flowing.

        North Rocky intersections running again after power outage

        premium_icon North Rocky intersections running again after power outage

        Breaking At least three major intersection’s traffic lights went out suddenly following...

        Coronavirus not the only medical threat to CQ residents

        premium_icon Coronavirus not the only medical threat to CQ residents

        News While people are focused on the viral threat of COVID-19, they also need to avoid...

        Heartless thieves target businesses amid COVID-19 shutdowns

        premium_icon Heartless thieves target businesses amid COVID-19 shutdowns

        Crime Thieves are taking advantage of local businesses after many of them have been...