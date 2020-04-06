Results are in: Livingstone Mayor announced

WINNER: Andy Ireland has landed the role of Mayor at the 2020 Livingstone Shire elections.

IT SEEMS Bill Ludwig’s move to publicly concede defeat this past week was the right move, after Andy Ireland announced his success this evening.

The news comes after over 80 per cent of enrolled electors’ votes were counted following last month’s election day.

He will now formally take over Mr Ludwig’s Livingstone Shire Mayor effective immediately.

However, news of Mr Ireland’s win will not come as a surprise to many as early predictions seemed to point in his favour.

Over the weekend, with nearly 80 per cent of the unofficial preliminary vote conducted, Ireland’s tally stood at 9436 (46.20 per cent) ahead of Mr Ludwig’s 8419 (41.22 per cent).

The other challenger, Lynelle Burns had 2569 votes for a percentage of 12.58.

Mr Ireland kept his announcement of the news simple, saying “finally the wait is over. Time for a vino I think.”