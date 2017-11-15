Menu
Results in: CQ's poll reveals same-sex marriage close call

Shayla Bulloch
by

THE nation voted a loud "yes" in support of same-sex marriage this morning but Capricornia's results lingered near the bottom of the scale.

The region sat amongst the bottom 13 of the 133 electorates who were in favour of the law change with a close 54% of voters in favour.

More than 70,000 people in Capricornia had their say on whether the "law should be changed to allow same-sex couple to marry" with 46% of voters against the change.

Despite the controversy surrounding the survey, 75% of Capricornia residents posted their form in with the female population having a larger say than males.

The millennials of the region lingered behind the older generations with only 64% of 18-24-year-olds voting.

Residents 65-years-old and over had the largest say with 86% of the age group having their say in the survey.

Voters in the 25 to 34-year-old age group also saw 64% voting, 69% of 35-44-year-olds voted, 76% of 45-54-year-olds and 83% of 55-64-year-olds made their mark on the national result.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has pledged to deliver marriage equality following the vote for same-sex marriage.

"We must respect the voice of the people. We asked them for their opinion and they have given it to us. It is unequivocal, it is overwhelming," Mr Turnbull said at a press conference minutes after the results were released.

Mr Turnbull acknowledged that Australians had "spoken in their millions" and voted overwhelmingly Yes for marriage equality.

"They are our masters, we who were elected to parliament. It is our job now to get on with it, get on with it and get this done. It is fair. The people have voted yes for marriage equality. Now it is our job to deliver it," he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
