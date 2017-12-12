Results in for next step to brighten up Yeppoon streets

Is Yeppoon State High School graduates Tara-Lee Hoani and Jackson Neale making great use of the murals in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park to celebrate on their formal day recently.

Is Yeppoon State High School graduates Tara-Lee Hoani and Jackson Neale making great use of the murals in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park to celebrate on their formal day recently. Contributed

INTERACTIVE art stood out as favourite among the Yeppoon community in a recent survey asking residents what should brighten up their coastal streets.

The survey by Livingstone Shire Council gave community members the chance to share their opinion on the types of art or installations they wanted to see pop up over town.

In today's ordinary council meeting, councillors will discuss the results from the The Yeppoon Place Making Strategy and decide whether it will be implemented.

The online survey went live on October 23 and asked residents to answer a range of questions including potential locations, ideas, and goals they had for Yeppoon.

Only 57 respondents had their say by November 20 showing a trend in interactive art and greenery.

(Foreground) Artist Luke Gannon from Out There Co. shows off a spectacular new public art piece in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park with his fellow artists Bill Gannon and Jon Watson (centre background) Mayor Bill Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Graham Scott. Lincoln Bertoli

Majority of the responses were positive with some concern a bout other needs including debt.

The budget for the 2017 and 2018 financial year includes $350,000 for capital expenditures and $150,000 for operational expenditures to implement the Yeppoon Place Making Strategy.

The Yeppoon Town Centre car park facade art installation. LSC

Council also posted some example artworks to social media with creative lighting ideas, butterfly wings and sculptured greenery getting the biggest response.

Councillors will also discuss a proposed realignment to a section of Great Keppel Island's erosion wall.

A small section of the eastern wall on Putney Beach would be changed to work around the Melaleuca trees.

Rachy Lee Manns: I love going over to Great Keppel Island on our JetSki. It's such a beautiful island that's sadly going to ruins #SnapCQ

Officers will consider a request from the Hideaway to change the initial application fee of $7050 to the minimum of $1000.

The applicant has requested council reduce the costs due to the high cost already associated with the development on the beach.

Councillors will also discuss a proposal to reintroduce a short term rebate for infrastructure charges that generate job creation.

The proposal is aimed to prompt and attract industrial growth in Yeppoon by offering a 20 per cent rebate to commercial or industrial development benefiting the economy.

Details of an application for an outdoor recreation area at Yaamba would also be discussed by councillors today.

A request to waiver the development application fees of $3010 for an area about eight to 10 hectares had been submitted by letter.

Limited information on the application had been submitted to council and it was assumed the development would take significant time and resources.

In closed session today, councillors will also discuss whether to approve a lease for the remaining Yeppoon car park tenancy space.

In reports, the summary states the business would not compete with existing business but rather compliment the current mix offering a unique product range.

Yeppoon CBD car park's first retailer, Chapter - owned and operated by brother and sister team Rhys and Sarah Davies officially opened on Monday. Lincoln Beroli

Initial plans of the carpark stated there would be two possible retail spaces available.

Popular coffee shop and books store, Chapter, currently leases the Hill St space leaving The Laneway as the possible option.