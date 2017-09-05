Results in from Gracemere postcode survey

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and councillor Ellen Smith whose division covers Gracemere looking at the postcode survey results

MORE than half of Gracemere residents who submitted surveys about the issue want to have their postcode match south Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Regional Council hosted the survey at the request of the community after Gracemere Voice presented a petition to council in February this year calling for the change.

Council announced the results today of the survey which asked residents if they wanted to change the postcode from 4702 to 4700.

Gracemere Postcode Survey Results: Rockhampton Regional councillor Ellen Smith and Mayor Margaret Strelow talk about the results and the survey.

"We received 1,924 surveys back from the community and 69 per cent of respondents supported a change from 4702 to 4700,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"The community has spoken and council will now take the necessary steps to progress the matter with a report going to the table next week on where we go from here.

"While this will ultimately be a decision made by Australia Post, the Gracemere community should be congratulated for making their voice heard and can be confident they have done everything in their power to advocate for this change.”

Councillor Ellen Smith, whose division covers Gracemere, said the strong response from the community showed how deeply local residents cared about the future of their town.

"Council mailed out surveys, put it online and on social media and set up at the Gracemere shopping centre on select days to give as many locals as possible the opportunity to take part,” she said.

"This is a very good sample size to make the case to Australia Post to make the change the community is calling for.”