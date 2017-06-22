Results in: How Rocky's drinking water stacks up

L-R Paul Birch (CEO FBA), Dr Sue Vink, and Nathan Johnston (Executive officer) at the FBA announcement of the annual River Health report for the Fitzroy River Catchment.

SMELLY, hazy and odd-tasting are all acceptable qualities for Rockhampton's drinking water, according to an in depth "health check” of the region's waterways.

The Fitzroy Partnership for River Health today released their sixth report card on the state of the waterways across the Fitzroy Basin, including an insight into water treated for human consumption.

The report found the Rockhampton and Central Highlands Regional Council areas had "excellent quality” drinking water, and awarded it an A grade.

Fitzroy River Report Card: The Fitzroy River Catchement received an overall B for the river's health in this year's report.

"The results confirm health guidelines were never exceeded and only minor exceedances of aesthetic guidelines were recoded during the 2015-16 period,” Fitzroy Partnership chief executive Nathan Johnston said.

"This is typical of most water supplies in Australia with aesthetic guidelines to the acceptability of water to the consumer, for example appearance, taste and odour, rather than its impact on health.”

The Fitzroy Basin includes the Connors, Upper and Lower Isaac, Theresa, Nogoa, Comet, Mackenzie, Fitzroy, Lower and Upper Dawson and Callide river systems.

Mr Johnston said the "working catchment” was impacted by agriculture, mining, coal seam gas, and as such was not "pristine”.

But he assured the overall B grade for ecosystem health in 2015-16 indicated these practices were not as detrimental as commonly perceived.

"It's really positive to show that despite all that the conditions of the basin is somewhere in between perfect and really, really poor... that goes to show we are getting the management of the basin at this point in time about right,” he said.

Nathan Johnston (Executive officer) at the FBA announcement of the annual River Health report for the Fitzroy River. Luke Thomson ROK220617LRiver2

Mr Johnston said one of the gaps identified in this report was ecology, essentially a study of all things living in the waterways, from micro-invertebrates to platypus and fish, as well as plant and riverbank health.

He explained these living entities were ultimately impacted by, and were an indicator of water health.

While the Fitzroy Partnership do not directly report on the Fitzroy Basin's impact on the Great Barrier Reef (GBR), Mr Johnstone said as the largest seaward draining catchment to the marine system it did have an influence.

He said for the past five years of Reef Plan reporting had awarded the Fitzroy Basin an "average or poor grade” for the marine area, but said investment into management actions, particularly for the agricultural sector, "dealt with some of those issues”.

The report also found barramundi numbers were down, which Mr Johnston attributed to the fact 2015-16 was the driest in the six years of reporting.

"The barramundi recruitment is driven primarily through rainfall events,” he explained.

"So in this particular year it was one of the driest years we have seen for our six years of reporting, so that obviously reflected through for the barramundi recruitment in the estuary,” he said.

While this year marks the third consecutive year of a B grade, Mr Johnstone expects ex-TC Debbie and Rockhampton's major flood in April would contribute to a decline in results for the 2016-17 report card.