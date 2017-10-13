29°
RESULTS IN: Hundreds have say on Rocky 'postcode discrimination'

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub.
L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani3
by Shayla Bulloch

HUNDREDS of Central Queenslanders have had their say on whether the move to only allow Rockhampton residents access to a number of Adani jobs is fair.

Last week the Mayor of Livingstone and Acting Mayor of Gladstone were left angered, claiming "postcode discrimination” after details emerged a large percentage of the workers for Adani's Carmichael Mine would have to live in the Rockhampton region.

Rockhampton was selected alongside Townsville as FIFO hubs for the CQ mine.

More than 200 people voiced their opinion in a Morning Bulletin poll, with 52% of voters believing it was "postcode discrimination.”

The remaining 38% said no and 8% didn't care about the issue.

Mayor Strelow said there was several occasions where Rockhampton Regional Council offered the region a chance to be financial partners, but was declined.

"The residents of both Livingstone and Gladstone will see benefits from the opportunity our investment has provided on a wider scale and we certainly wish them well,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
