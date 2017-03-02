Results in of water tests in four major CQ rivers

Workers testing the water in the Nogoa River.

WATER quality testing across the Fitzroy Basin has now concluded with the final laboratory analyses for two rivers east of Emerald showing that water quality in the region remains high.

This news comes after Rockhampton and Moura's waterways were also cleared of any water quality concerns.

Minister for Environment Dr Steven Miles said the Premier hosted a town hall meeting in Rockhampton on January 31. At the meeting a local resident expressed concern about polluted waterways in the region.

"The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) carried out tests at four major rivers in Central Queensland the next day,” Dr Miles said.

"The officers examined the waterways and collected water quality samples in the Nogoa River, Mackenzie River, Dawson River and Fitzroy River.

"Results from testing in the Nogoa River at Bridge Flats and Mackenzie River at both Riley's Crossing and Bedford Weir showed no major concerns:

pH was within normal range - 8.0 (Nogoa River), 7.8 (Riley's Crossing) and 7.9 (Bedford Weir)

Electrical conductivity (a measure of salinity) was a good low result at all locations - 292 us/cm (Nogoa River), 421 us/cm (Riley's Crossing) and 508 us/cm (Bedford Weir)

The dissolved metals at all locations presented no significant concerns.

"I'm very happy with the prompt response that EHP officers took to address the concerns of the community,” Dr Miles said.

Mirani MP Jim Pearce said EHP takes complaints from members of the public very seriously and can respond quickly to local reports of pollution.

"While coal mines in the Central Queensland region could release water from their sites under strict conditions, no coal mines in Central Queensland are currently releasing,” Mr Pearce said.

"As well, no mines were releasing water at the time the complaint was made.

"Members of the community concerned about potential environmental harm are encouraged to contact the EHP's pollution hotline on 1300 130 372,” he said.