RESULTS REVEALED: Livingstone Shire Council by-election

LEADING THE RACE: Yeppoon surf instructor Pat Eastwood is leading counting in the Livingstone Shire Council by-election.

KEEPING with the recent tradition of CQ elections, the results in the Livingstone Shire Council by-election are too close to call after counting concluded yesterday.

With almost 70 per cent of the vote counted, the race is still to close to call with only 200 votes separating first and second place.

Surfing coach Pat Eastwood is clinging to a narrow lead just ahead of young political upstart Alana Murray.

Going into the election, it was difficult to stand out in the strong field of 11 candidates but 21-year-old Ms Murray was one of the favourites, especially with the younger demographic.

These are the results of the current voting percentages as of today, 10.50am:

1. Pat Eastwood with 20.62 per cent;

2. Alana Murray with 19.27 per cent;

3. Rhodes Watson with 17.35 per cent;

4. Lou Shipway with 11.46 per cent;

5. Ben Weston with 11.09 per cent;

6. Bernadette Melrose with 6.34 per cent;

7. Jo Stoyel with 3.98 per cent;

8. Murray Smith with 3.39 per cent;

9. Heath Henwood with 3.16;

10. Julie Martin with 1.76 per cent;

11. Terry Arnold with 1.58 per cent.

The election, which is decided by first past the post, is poised to be decided by postal votes.

The ECQ returns officer confirmed they had counted all of the votes lodged yesterday and today they would go through and check their counts and count approximately 300 postal votes.

They will continue to count postal votes until the the cut-off for return of postal ballot papers on Tuesday March 27.

ECQ officials will be busy counting postal votes in coming days.

Livingstone Shire is likely to be waiting another week-and-a-half before a definitive winner was declared, according to the Electoral Commission Queensland and a returns officer.

The Morning Bulletin has approached champion surfer Mr Eastwood, who owns Capricorn Coast Learn 2 Surf (one of Queensland's most northern surf schools) and narrowly missed out on a spot in Council after the last election, for comment on his current lead.

His response will be provided when available.

Alana Murray and Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig were also approached for comment.