Retail giant plans an exciting expansion

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
7th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
AVID shoppers – never fear as expansion plans are underway for major shopping centre, Stockland Rockhampton.

Yesterday a spokesperson told The Morning Bulletin they were “progressing plans to redevelop a section of Stockland Rockhampton” with more details to be announced in the coming months.

After the centre secured a development permit for an expansion in November 2017, plans had been made to connect it with BCC Rockhampton and build around the complex, with a provision to establish a seventh screen at the cinema.

Originally, $45 million had been allocated for an entertainment precinct consisting of 11 new food outlets.

bcc rockhampton expansion plans stockland rockhampton tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

