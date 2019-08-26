Retail giant says it still plans to expand site

THERE is still cause for avid shoppers to rejoice from an aisle of their favourite Stockland Rockhampton store.

Plans to expand Stockland Rockhampton's site are still on the drawing board after the centre recently announced it wanted to explore development opportunities.

Centre manager Elysia Billingham said the shopping complex had secured a development permit for an expansion in November 2017, which included a connection with BCC Cinemas.

"We're currently assessing our options for the site as part of our standard development process,” she said.

The development application lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council sought approval for the addition of a discount department store with a floor span of 2066sqm to be located near Kmart, and minor changes to the existing car park.

In 2017, the shopping giant had been given the green light for a $45million entertainment precinct to be developed with 11 new food outlets and an extension to BCC Cinemas.

The extension was planned to be built around the existing BCC Cinemas complex, with a provision to establish a seventh screen and bring the lobby in level with the main shopping centre.

In May, Stockland Rockhampton welcomed Lone Star Rib House, which filled the centre's last available tenancy for leasing within their alfresco dining space, The Terrace.