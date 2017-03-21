Retail insider reveals Supre surprise for its new Rocky store

THE Morning Bulletin understands Supré will soon be sharing a new store with Rubi Shoes at Stockland Rockhampton.

A retail industry source said Supré was expected to move to the other end of Rockhampton's largest shopping centre in a shop alongside the Rubi Shoes brand.

Rubi Shoes describes itself as "delivering on-trend footwear for the girl who can wear it all”.

"Our range is always effortless and includes flats, heels, sandals, boots, casuals and accessories. Our motto is "life is short, buy the shoes".

Both businesses are owned by the Cotton On business organisation and Rubi Shoes are currently sold out of Stockland Rockhampton's Cotton On store.

On Friday, The Morning Bulletin reported the popular Supré store was set to relocate its site at Stockland Rockhampton

Supré held its "Seeya Sale” the previous week, with plenty of shoppers taking advantage of 50% off everthing.

Supré specialises in youth female fashions, with basics at an affordable price point.

A Stockland Rockhampton spokesperson last week said Supré had now vacated its premises at the centre.

"We are in discussions with Supré in regard to future opportunities within the centre,” the spokesperson said.

"We will soon begin reconfiguring the space to accommodate the new Emma & Roe, as announced recently, as well as another exciting, new retailer to be announced soon.”

The move is just one of many in Stockland's dynamic shopping scene.

Shoppers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Harris Scarfe, Pillow Talk HOME and Emma and Roe in coming weeks.

The Morning Bulletin has previously reported the Emma and Roe shop would open in May in a new 58 sq m store located next to Williams Shoes and opposite customer care.

Emma and Roe, a branch of Michael Hill Jewellers, offers charm jewellery custom designed to allow customers to express their personal style.

The Emma and Roe concept. Emma and Roe

The Emma and Roe collection includes more than 680 charms, along with matching bracelets, stoppers and safety chains in silver, gold, diamonds, leather or handcrafted Italian glass.

Harris Scarfe, which will occupy 2313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop, is expected to open on April 6.

Pillow Talk HOME is also opening in the centre on April 15, with a new store to be located in the former RT Edwards space near Kmart.

Comment has been sought from Supré.