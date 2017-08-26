Retailers join forces to rediscover East St

Owner of Shoes on East, Debbie Brine and owner of Soaked Swimwear Cassie Zieth are proud of their East St Fashion Envy incentive.

SHOPPERS don't usually get rewarded for buying locally, but Soaked Swimwear owner Cassie Zieth gave her customers the chance to score thousands of dollars for just that.

Cassie is a part of the 11 retailers in East St offering their customers $35,000 for supporting their local businesses.

The independently owned stores joined forces to create East St Fashion Envy, a collaboration aimed at unearthing the hidden gems along the boutique strip.

Two-weeks after it's launch, Cassie said her customers were excited when she told them about the chance to score some serious cash.

"We easily get a handful of entires every time I'm here," she said.

"Everyone who has a business down the mall is really proud of how this has come together."

Cassie said it was important for her customers to receive the utmost customer service to encourage them to return, especially in the swimwear industry.

"I'm so lucky to have my staff, I get so many people come in and say they've had the best experience," she said.

"We have a great base of regulars but this incentive has been a great thing to peak some people's interest to rediscover what's so great about the mall."

Cassie said more than anything, the friendships she'd built with her fellow vendors were the most rewarding part.

For the chance to win $35,000 shoppers have to spend just $50 at any participating store in East St until September 9. Participating stores are, Coopers, Propaganda, Phil Peel Jewellers, Mark Bunt Menswear, Stewart's, She's All That, Swarv Menswear, Willow & Ivy, Soaked Swimwear, D's Fine Jewellery and Accessories and Shoes on East.