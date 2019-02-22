Retired academic behind start-up aiming to upskill our kids

YEPPOON man Jim Callan has started his own group to help give kids the skills they need to succeed in their local communities.

Mr Callan is the founder and only volunteer member of local start-up group, Makers@Capricorn Coast, and is encouraging young people, adult learners, parents, educators, industry professionals, as well as families to take part in a series of free workshops tomorrow that aim to give people the opportunity to create and have fun using new and emerging technology.

He said there is a need in all communities for people to change their mindsets.

"What I am trying to do is awaken community consciousness, the future requires us to act now so we can enable our young people to stop being job seekers and start being job creators,” he said.

"The only way to do that is to engage the community in the Makers movement.

"Here in Yeppoon, when you ask kids what they think about living here, they say it is great but there isn't really anything here for them. They say as soon as they finish school they are getting out of here and moving to a capital city.

"We have got to change that attitude. It is not about going somewhere, it is about being able to do something now with your skills.

"I am just trying to make sure we develop our young people because they are the future. Stop telling them the promise lies somewhere else. Let's get them skilled here in this community.

"I would like to see kids starting up their own businesses here on the coast.”

Mr Callan, who retired from working as an academic at CQUniversity last year, said he wants to give people the opportunity to prove they can work on projects together, crowd source and engage the community in fabrication.

"I am looking for a community response where people have the aspiration to want to tinker and look inside what is in the computer - how can we break it down, how can we remake it in a way that is going to be useful to us,” he said.

"These workshops will give them the opportunity to realise they can create technology that solves a unique problem and can be commercialised.

"We want kids to realise they have great ideas and they are able to create things. We need parents to with them so they can start to materialise their dreams and be productive in their own communities.”

Capricorn Coast Makers is holding three free workshops tomorrow at Yeppoon Town Hall.

The first workshop, Digital Creators and Makers I (8-11 years) is sold out.

Places are still available for Digital Creators and Makers II (12-17 years), hosted by the BOP Industries team, along with CEO Scott Millar who is an internationally acknowledged entrepreneur and Queensland Digital Champion.

The workshop takes place from 1-3pm. Registration closes at 9am, register online at www.eventbrite.com.au.

There is also a Digital Creators and Makers Plenary workshop from 12-1pm with spots still available. Registration closes at 9am, register online at www.eventbrite.com.au.

For enquiries call Mr Callan on 0408 227 578.