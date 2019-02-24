Retired boilermaker calls on ALP to rethink franking credits

NOT FAIR: Retired boilermaker Kel Barnes says he has worked hard but now he's being penalised.

NOT FAIR: Retired boilermaker Kel Barnes says he has worked hard but now he's being penalised. Jann Houley

AS A self-funded retiree of some six years or so I would like to say a few things to (Opposition Leader) Bill Shorten and the members of the so-called Labor Party, which once worked for the worker but no longer does.

Many self-funded retirees worked very hard to be able to support themselves in retirement.

As for myself, I started work just before turning 14 years of age and after some 69 years in the workforce retired at 83 years of age working as a boiler maker.

I just didn't work a 40 hours a week but spent many extra hours in overtime.

I enjoyed my work and saved as much money as I could and invested wisely, never spending my income on alcohol, tobacco or gambling so as when the time came to retire I would not be a burden on the taxpayer of the day.

Here I would have saved the Australian Government thousands.

I have lived in the same house which is now over 68-years-old and I drive a 10-year-old Holden car.

Because I am self-funded, Bill Shorten and his party members imply that I am a millionaire.

Because I have sacrificed and done the right thing by myself and our nation they want to punish me by shifting the goal posts that were in place when I retired so as to tax me more.

May I suggest to them that if they want to make things fairer for all as they say, why don't they shift the goal posts for all politicians when they retire so that they have to fund themselves as I have done and cut out their perks as well.

Now come on Bill.

I think that is pretty fair.

Kel Barnes,

Berserker

LABOR leader Bill Shorten has previously ruled out any chance of amending or dumping his proposed franking credits crackdown.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten stands firm on his planned changes to crack down on franking credits. Mike Richards GLA220119NOIL

Amid rising anger by self-funded retirees who stand to lose income, and a concerted campaign by the government, Mr Shorten said the government's franking credits policy was neither fair nor sustainable.

His proposed crackdown, which was announced in March last year, would abolish a Howard/Costello decision from 2001 to pay tax refunds to shareholders if the company tax paid on their dividends exceeds their personal tax liability.

These are largely self-funded retirees who pay little or no tax. The policy costs the budget about $6billion a year and is forecast to rise to $8billion.

Labor estimates its abolition will save the budget about $55billion over a decade. Although it would exempt pensioners, part or full, about 900,000 self-funded retirees will be hit.