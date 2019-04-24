Retired nurse's $1.2m claim after fatal Christmas accident

WHEN retired nurse Margaret Baldwin and her friend were crushed between cars following a pre Christmas function in 2016, her training kicked in and she barked orders on how to treat them.

The 77-year-old West Gladstone resident has filed a claim in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton for damages as a result of that accident on December 6, 2016 at 10.10pm outside the Queensland Rail Institute Hall in Gladstone.

Her friend Ailsa Pershouse, 81, died at the scene.

They had been at a Christmas get-together at Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society prior to the accident.

Elizabeth Gill, 75, left the gathering and got into her idling car, which was left at the front driveway of the hall by a friend so she could exit the carpark easily.

But instead of moving forward, her vehicle jolted backwards, travelling eight to 13 metres before crushing the two women walking to their own cars.

Gill pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention in Gladstone Magistrates Court in August 2017. She was fined $750 and had her licence disqualified for one month with a conviction recorded.

Shine Lawyers' Central Queensland General Manager James Hickman said Mrs Baldwin suffered horrific injuries from a tragic and unfortunate incident and deserves to be fairly compensated for the effect it has had on her.

The court claim documents show Mrs Baldwin is seeking about $1.2 million in damages.

She spent almost seven months in and out of hospital after the December 9, 2016 tragedy.

Mrs Baldwin suffered from a sub-scapular haematoma of the liver; injuries to her chest and spine; eight rib fractures; a laceration and soft tissue injury to the left arm; injuries to both ankles and left lower leg along with a dislocated right knee; and an extensive section of skin completely torn off underlying tissue.

She also suffered from psychological injuries.

"The accident was a very sad and difficult time for myself and indeed the community. We lost a friend and many of us struggled in the aftermath of what occurred,” Mrs Baldwin said.

"But there is no blame from me, it was a purely accidental event.

"The people who saw it are more affected mentally by what they saw because I have no memory of it.

"My friends who were there have told me since that I was telling them how to treat the wounded.

"The nurse in me must have taken over. They said it was quite funny in a strange way. Here I am critically injured but I'm there saying 'tourniquet this and treat that!'.

"It must have been the shock but I didn't realise how badly I was hurt. But when you're a nurse you do that instinctively.

"I don't remember anything of the event and my first memory is waking up in the RBH."

Mrs Baldwin says her daughter Jeanette wouldn't let any of the hospital staff let her know that her friend Alisa died. Jeanette broke the news at least a week after her mother came out of intensive care because she was worried how the shock might affect her.

"I'm very grateful for all the help I have received - all the medical assistance in my recovery as well the social and emotional support of my family, friends and the Anglican Church,” she said.

Despite this, Ms Baldwin is very active and highly involved in the St Peter's Anglican Church, including helping run a coffee and craft program on Tuesday mornings for many years

She trained and worked as a nurse before having a family. She finished her training in 1958/59 before starting work at Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Mrs Baldwin also worked at Brisbane's Mater Hospital and Nepean District Hospital in Penrith as a registered nurse.

Her rehab has been a long process and she spent time recovering in Royal Brisbane Hospital then Rockhampton Hospital before being well enough to transfer to Gladstone Hospital once she was able to walk with the assistance of a wheelie walker. She's had to travel to Brisbane 10 times for treatment

"Despite a long and difficult road to recovery, which included many months in hospital, Margaret has overcome a lot of the trauma and pain through great strength of character but it has truly been a life-changing event, which continues to affect every aspect of her life,” Mr Hickman said..

"It is also a cautionary tale to all motorists to drive safely and with regard for others when they get behind the wheel this Easter."

Insurance company RACQ, who insured Mrs Gill, declined to comment on the claim at this stage.