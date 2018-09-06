Retiree sets sights on Mustang with $109,000 Keno jackpot

A 67-YEAR-OLD Yeppoon man will soon be the coolest retiree in town after winning a $109,000 Keno jackpot at the Railway Hotel.

Max Donoghue was the happiest man on the Capricorn Coast when his eight-themed nine winning numbers came up.

"As soon as the cheque arrives, I'm going straight to a Ford dealer to buy a Mustang," Mr Donoghue said, who has dreamt of owning one of the classic cars his whole life.

And the colour he wants?

"Red, of course; It makes the car go faster," he said.

Mr Donoghue, who served in the Australian Army and lived in Tasmania before retiring to Central Queensland, said he was watching the Keno ball draw on the screen when all nine of his numbers came up on Friday night but could hardly believe his eyes.

"I nearly fell off my bar stool," he said.

"The place was packed, and everyone went crazy, but mainly the staff," he said.

Incredibly, Mr Donoghue could have had a chance to win his dream car if he had won his jackpot during the month of June, when Keno ran a promotion that put customers who won any jackpot into a draw to win a Ford Mustang GT Fastback.

"That would have been very nice, but I'm just happy I'm going to be able to buy one now," he said.

The winner won with an unusual combination of numbers that he chose himself.

The winning numbers were 8, 18, 28, 38, 48, 58, 64, 68 and 78.

He spent just $10 on the ticket, playing 10 $1 games.

"I took all the [numbers ending in] eights and then for the ninth number, I multiplied eight by eight to get 64," he said.

Mr Donoghue said Friday night's jackpot was the second Keno jackpot he had won.

"I won $13,000 once on a 7-number jackpot when I was holidaying in Melbourne," he said.

The lucky winner said he was also considering using some of his cash prize to go on a cruise.

Keno's Queensland Manager, Brian Laws, congratulated the winner, saying the wonderful thing about Keno was how people used their money to live out their dreams.

"We love to hear that Keno can change the lives of its winners in such positive ways, like being able to buy your dream car," Mr Laws said.

Last year was Keno's 20th anniversary in Queensland, marking two decades since Keno was first offered in the state back in 1997.

Queenslanders win $26 million on average each month playing the game in pubs and clubs around the state.