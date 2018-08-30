Retirees say they are happy to walk to Yeppoon Lagoon

BRIDGE TOO FAR: Vicki and Ken Dickfos pictured at Yeppoon.

BRIDGE TOO FAR: Vicki and Ken Dickfos pictured at Yeppoon. Shayla Bulloch

VICKI and Ken Dickfos love the idea of more parking but think the footbridge may not be a viable option with boats moored in Ross Creek.

The Yeppoon retirees moved from Rockhampton two-and-a-half years ago after being newsagents and enjoyed a coffee by the beach yesterday at the lagoon.

With many locals voicing their opinion on the recent paid parking debate, the couple were well informed on the issue.

Mrs Dickfos said although parking directly near the lagoon was limited, she was happy to walk from the CBD to enjoy the facility for free.

Photo: Livingstone Shire Council

Our online poll revealed more than 33 per cent of locals think constructing a foot bridge from Fig Tree area to Anzac Parade was the best option to avoid paid parking with the couple saying it could be an option.

"If the car park was extended to past the information centre it would be more viable,” Mrs Dickfos said.

"But we are happy to walk if we don't get a park out the front.”

There are around 50 parking spaces in the area across Ross Creek.

As Livingstone Shire ratepayers, Mr Dickfos said he would prefer not to pay for parking