Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRIDGE TOO FAR: Vicki and Ken Dickfos pictured at Yeppoon.
BRIDGE TOO FAR: Vicki and Ken Dickfos pictured at Yeppoon. Shayla Bulloch
Council News

Retirees say they are happy to walk to Yeppoon Lagoon

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Aug 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VICKI and Ken Dickfos love the idea of more parking but think the footbridge may not be a viable option with boats moored in Ross Creek.

The Yeppoon retirees moved from Rockhampton two-and-a-half years ago after being newsagents and enjoyed a coffee by the beach yesterday at the lagoon.

With many locals voicing their opinion on the recent paid parking debate, the couple were well informed on the issue.

Mrs Dickfos said although parking directly near the lagoon was limited, she was happy to walk from the CBD to enjoy the facility for free.

Photo:
Photo: Livingstone Shire Council

Our online poll revealed more than 33 per cent of locals think constructing a foot bridge from Fig Tree area to Anzac Parade was the best option to avoid paid parking with the couple saying it could be an option.

"If the car park was extended to past the information centre it would be more viable,” Mrs Dickfos said.

"But we are happy to walk if we don't get a park out the front.”

There are around 50 parking spaces in the area across Ross Creek.

As Livingstone Shire ratepayers, Mr Dickfos said he would prefer not to pay for parking

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    $9.5M CQ Inland Port construction officially begins

    $9.5M CQ Inland Port construction officially begins

    Business The Yamala project is expected to create 28 construction jobs during the first phase building rail sidings and upgrading roads.

    DETECTIVE REVEALS: How predators are targeting our children

    premium_icon DETECTIVE REVEALS: How predators are targeting our children

    Crime Predators' contact of prey avenues have changed in past 60 years

    Q-Cup milestone for CQ Capras debutant

    premium_icon Q-Cup milestone for CQ Capras debutant

    Rugby League Charlice Atoi second 20s player to step up to first grade in 2018

    • 30th Aug 2018 7:30 PM
    Falcons fall just short of Development Cup finals berth

    premium_icon Falcons fall just short of Development Cup finals berth

    Rugby League Honours shared in Rocky Primary School Rugby League grand finals

    • 30th Aug 2018 6:12 PM

    Local Partners