Retirement village gardens help residents' wellbeing

GREEN FINGERS: Oak Tree Retirement Village has won a Tropicana gardening award and Audrey Nicholls is one of the residents who work in the gardens.

GREEN FINGERS: Oak Tree Retirement Village has won a Tropicana gardening award and Audrey Nicholls is one of the residents who work in the gardens. Allan Reinikka ROK231018agardens

THE residents of Oak Tree Retirement Village have a little touch of magic in their daily lives, in the form of their colourful gardens.

Adorned with shrubs, trees and colourful flowers in an array of bright colours, the village showed off its vibrancy in the 2018 Tropicana Garden Competition.

Earlier this month, the Park Avenue village was named as the winner of the Best Corporate Garden in the competition.

Village manager Jenny Horn is a passionate gardener herself and said the impressive gardens are a team effort between the gardener and the residents.

"There are a few keen gardeners and that's why our gardens are so beautiful,” she said.

"We had two ladies who are residents and are vision impaired and entered into the Best Senior Garden event of the competition.

"It helps give them something to focus on. They would be lost without their garden.

"And our gardener, who takes care of the gardens and does the lawn and the whipper snipping does a fantastic job.”

Oak Tree residents Fran Cox, Margaret Kydd, Colleen Toon and village manager Jenny Horn. Allan Reinikka ROK231018agardens

There are 43 independent living units in the village and each individual unit has its own garden out the front or in its backyard.

"That factored into the competition,” Ms Horn said.

"The residents keep their gardens looking beautiful.

"We have shrubs, trees, flowers, ixora plants, cordylines in all their colours, bougainvillea vines, lilies and hibiscus all in flower.

"There are lots of little flowers like petunias and beautiful roses, and coleus plants in a variety of colours. They're beautiful.”

For the residents of Oak Tree, their gardens are not just about beauty.

They also provide many other stimulating and healthy benefits.

"It's very important for the village,” Ms Horn said.

"It gives something for people to walk around in and see the beauty of the gardens.

"It gives them something to keep them young and be active, walking and working in the gardens and provides a social atmosphere.

"The garden makes the residents happy and calm. They really enjoy it.”