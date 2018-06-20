Retracing a forgotten Rocky family's historical tragedy

RETRACING PAST: Three sisters Glenda Mann, Laura Emmison and Andrea Hall-Brown returned to Rockhampton to learn more about the tragedy that changed their lives.

A TRAGEDY buried deep in Rockhampton's past was revealed when three former Rockhampton residents returned home last week for a walk down memory lane.

Three of the sisters from the Simpson family, Glenda Mann, Laura Emmison and Andrea Hall-Brown, spent several days last week retracing their old stomping grounds and memories from the 1950s and 60s but one event from that era has haunted them - what happened to their neighbours the Nicholsons.

Growing up in the early 60s at the Range, side by side for two years, the Simpson's family of five children and the Nicolson's family of four children were all similar in age and were "amazingly close”.

In January 1963, the Nicolsons had recently returned home from a world trip with a brand new left-hand drive Chevrolet Impala they purchased while in the United States.

At that time, Glenda, 9, Laura, 12 and Andrea, 14, set off on a family holiday to Maroochydore.

While they were there something happened which changed their lives changed forever.

"Dad turned on the news like he did every morning and it was headline news,” Ms Mann recounted.

"I was sitting out where the radio was, I wasn't listening and Dad suddenly said 'Shut up. I think the Nicholsons have been killed',” Ms Emmison said.

"It was almost as if there was an unreality about things.”

The sisters struggled to comprehend the tragic news describing their feelings as "disbelief” and "total shock”.

"We down to the beach and had a swim and as we came back I saw someone lying on a sun lounge reading the newspaper and the back of the newspaper was the headline and it was only then that I began to believe it [had happened].

They later heard that the Nicholson family was on their way home early that morning from the hospital after one of their daughters received stitches in her finger after the car door was slammed on her finger.

Because the Chevvy they were driving in was a left-hand drive, the train never saw coming, struck them from the right.

After the incident, the Simpson parents shielded the children from the worst of the news, returning home the day after the funeral.

They said the surviving boy Peter Nichols was raised by his uncle.

It was a sad time but they moved on, eventually growing up, moving away to attend university before getting married, having children and grand children and occasionally returning to Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin tracked down the news article on microfilm for the sisters and appreciate them sharing the sad story of the Nicholson family.

As we continue to debate of the safety of Rockhampton's rail intersections, the Nicholson's story is a sad reminder of what can go wrong without the appropriate safety infrastructure in place and not driving with due care.

