The Homage Restaurant is moving into a new homestead in Grandchester.
The Homage Restaurant is moving into a new homestead in Grandchester.
News

Retreat unveils new homestead following devastating fire

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
7th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A NEW era in dining has been rebuilt from the ashes of a devastating fire at the historic homestead at Spicers Hidden Vale.

Staff and guests at the Grandchester retreat were lucky to escape with their lives when an electrical fire tore through the roof of the historical 99-year-old building in April, 2018, leaving the building in a pile of rubble.

The Homage Restaurant is moving into a home Homestead in Grandchester.
The Homage Restaurant is moving into a home Homestead in Grandchester.

Reminiscing about that day, Homage Restaurant head chef Ash Martin described losing his restaurant as "heartbreaking".

"The day we lost the restaurant was really heartbreaking because my wife and I had put so much effort into it," he said.

"I have been here for almost seven years, and in the early days we worked really hard to create Homage Restaurant."

The new restaurant has space for 3000 bottles of wine as a main feature.
The new restaurant has space for 3000 bottles of wine as a main feature.

Following the fire, the award-winning restaurant operated out of a century-old barn on the grounds, embracing a "cooking with fire" concept.

But come Valentine's Day, Mr Martin and his colleagues will move into the new homestead which encompasses the property's rich history and contemporary modern feel.

The new kitchen includes an imported Mibrasa grill which will be fuelled by coals from pruned olive trees from a farm behind Spicers, as well as a series of airy dining rooms, adjoining verandas, as well as a private dining room.

There are several airy dining room options for guests.
There are several airy dining room options for guests.

A cellar containing around 3000 bottles sits at the heart of the restaurant, with shipments of new stock expected to bring the restaurant's wine list to around 300 different brands.

"As a dining space, I think this could be one of the best spaces in Queensland," Mr Martin said.

"Even thought it is a new building, there is some familiarity to it.

"When you walk through the doors to the dining room, you feel like you have been here before."

For drinks and relaxing, there are a plethora of choices, including a Spotted Gum bar, several lounge spaces, multiple verandas and gardens.

Find them at 617 Grandchester Mount Mort Rd, Grandchester.

The restaurant's verandas feature stunning views.
The restaurant’s verandas feature stunning views.
Ipswich Queensland Times

