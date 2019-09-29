Retreat where you’ll burn 4000 calories a day

SOME women just aren't fit to be mums, reckons former Gold Coast iron woman turned personal trainer Hayley Bateup.

It's not a criticism of their parenting skills but rather their physical fitness and health.

Ms Bateup and partner April have launched a new health retreat aimed at overweight women, including those trying to fall pregnant.

The couple, who run Body Blitz women's boot camps on the Coast, are holding the Body Retreat at an organic farm in the Byron Bay hinterland starting this weekend.

Participants can expect to burn up to 4000 calories a day on activities such as climbing Mt Warning and swimming at Brunswick Heads.

The Bateups, who supplement their fitness routines chasing two young sons around, said participants in the first retreat earlier this year lost an average of more than 4kgs each.

Gold Coast fertility doctor Michael Flynn said overweight women could struggle to become pregnant, with infertility condition polycystic ovary syndrome a common problem.

"We also find women who are at an ideal weight and have a background of being fit and healthy tend to handle being pregnant as well as post pregnancy easier than if they are overweight," he said.

"Becoming your optimal weight also increases your chances of fertility, so we are encouraging our patients who lack self-motivation to go out there and find it."