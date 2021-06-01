Retrial for man accused of killing pregnant teen

The man found guilty of murdering pregnant teenager Tiffany Taylor has won a retrial after a court found the jury in his case received improper direction.

The man found guilty of the murder of pregnant teenager Tiffany Taylor has had his conviction set aside and won a retrial after the Court of Appeal found the jury in his case was improperly directed.

Rodney Wayne Williams was found guilty in March last year of the murder of Miss Taylor in July 2015 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

During the trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court, Crown Prosecutor Phil McCarthy QC said the teenager's body has never been found, her bank accounts had not been touched and she had not made a Medicare claim since before July 2015.

Tiffany Taylor disappeared in July 2015, her body has never been found.

"Tiffany did not disappear without leaving any trace," he said, saying the girl's blood was found in Williams car on the glovebox, gearstick and front passenger seat.

"Traces of her blood were found in this car when examined by a forensic scientist on the 4th August 2015.

"It is … the car owned by Rodney Williams and it was driven by him on July 12, 2015.

Williams appealed the conviction in a hearing before Justices Walter Sofronoff, Debra Mullins and Soraya Ryan in the Court of Appeal in April.

The appeal judges' decision was published today. They found the jury in his case had been improperly directed about the law relating to intention and how intention could be proved by inference.

"In my respectful opinion, the directions set out … wrongly invited the jury to conclude that they might find that Tiffany tried to extort the appellant and that, in order to prevent her from making a false complaint, he formed the intention to kill her and did kill her," Justice Sofronoff wrote.

The Court of Appeal has found that there had been a miscarriage of justice during the trial of Rodney Wayne Williams.

"No such case was advanced by the Crown nor, on the evidence, could it have been.

"The direction created a possible path to a verdict of guilty of murder which was not open."

He said consequently the submission that there had been a miscarriage of justice must be accepted.

The appeal judges also found that another direction to the jury about exercising caution in relation to identification had "wrongly suggested" that Williams bore a burden to prove witnesses had seen Tiffany.

Williams will face a retrial at a date to be set.

