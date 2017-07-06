Revamped blood centre to help donor save wife's life

Blood Donor Trevor Caunt at the newly renovated Blood Donor Centre at the Rockhampton Hospital.

TREVOR Caunt likes to fight to save lives.

For 32 years, he did this fighting fires in New South Wales as a fireman.

But he's been helping save lives through blood donations for longer than that - 50 years.

Tomorrow Mr Caunt will give his 364th donation to the blood service - this figure being achieved by a culmination of full blood donations and plasma donations.

He said he was first called to donate plasma while he was working as a firefighter south of Wollongong.

"Sydney contacted my to go and donate plasma,” Mr Caunt said.

"In those days, they used it for babies.”

He said he was called because he had high hepatitis antibodies as a result of regular vaccinations paid for by the NSW fire service.

Mr Caunt said he always knew plasma also helped cancer patients.

"It's now very close to home because my wife has terminal pancreatic cancer,” he said.

Mr Caunt's donations, which have helped over 1120 people so far, are just some of those made by locals.

There are more than 3200 blood donors that donate blood near the Rockhampton Hospital and those donors now have suave new facilities to use.

The newly refurbished Rockhampton Blood Donor Centre was officially opened today.

It will help allow Rockhampton residents to save more than 30,000 lives in the next year.

Located at Rockhampton Hospital, the centre features a new design.

Blood Service Chief Executive Shelly Park said the Rockhampton community played a vital role in ensuring Australia's blood supply, and saving the lives of those who rely on it.

"Every day, people in this community do something extraordinary for someone else through donating blood - an amazing gift to someone they will probably never know," Ms Park said.

"The 10,000 blood donations made here in this newly refurbished centre over the next 12 months could save up to 30,000 lives."

It is hoped the timely re-opening of the state-of-the-art facilities will encourage new donors to give winter blood stocks a much needed boost during the cold and flu season.

"During winter, illnesses like cold and flu prevent many of our regular donors from giving blood, putting our blood supply under real pressure," Ms Park said.

"The need for blood never goes away; one in three Australians will need blood in their lifetime and we need to make sure it's available.

"Giving blood is simple; it only takes an hour of your time and every donation saves three lives," she said.

Rockhampton Donor Centre is located at Rockhampton Hospital, Quarry Street, and is open Monday to Saturday.

To find out more about donating blood, please call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au