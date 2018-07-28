REVEALED: 10 commonly misunderstood road rules

COMMON MISTAKES: The Queensland Police Service has released a driver refresher on road rules that drivers are either unaware or aren't following correctly.

COMMON MISTAKES: The Queensland Police Service has released a driver refresher on road rules that drivers are either unaware or aren't following correctly. Brett Wortman

NOT indicating when entering and leaving a roundabout, keeping left in speed zones above 80km/h and when to use high beams have been named in a list of the most commonly misunderstood road rules.

The Queensland Police Service has released a driver refresher on road rules that drivers are either unaware of or aren't following correctly.

The list includes;

U-Turns at traffic lights - this is one of the most asked questions when we are out and about and many drivers have had a frustrating or dangerous experience when entering a controlled intersection. You can only preform a U-Turn at a traffic light 'only' if there is an authorised sign stating U-Turn Permitted.

Roundabouts - Drivers approaching a roundabout must use their indicators when entering and turning left, right or making a U-turn, but not when travelling straight ahead When exiting a roundabout, whether you are turning left, right or even going straight ahead, you must always indicate left just before you exit, unless it is not practical.

Giving way to pedestrians - If a driver is turning left or right at an intersection, he or she must give way to any pedestrian crossing the road the driver is entering. This applies to intersections with and without traffic lights.

Mobile phones - A mobile phone can only be used while driving in Queensland if a hands-free device is in use, and you are not a learner or P1 licence holder. Driving with a mobile phone in the driver's hand is illegal. This includes, but is not limited to, making and receiving calls and any other function of the phone, including GPS or playing music. However, even if you are using your phone hands free, if you drive erratically or are obviously distracted from the driving task, you may be fined as other rules may apply like driving without due care and attention.

Merging - When a driver changes lanes, crossing a dotted line separating the lanes, they must give way to the traffic travelling in the lane they are entering. This rule applies regardless of whether the lane is ending or not. When two lines of traffic, travelling in the same direction merge, but no line is crossed a driver must give way to the vehicle ahead.

Keeping left - On roads with a speed limit of more than 80km/h, motorists must not drive in the right-hand lane unless overtaking, turning right or making a U-turn, avoiding an obstacle or driving in congested traffic. If a 'Keep Left Unless Overtaking' sign is displayed, then you must keep left on these roads regardless of the speed limit.

Headlight and fog light use - High beam is not permitted if travelling less than 200 metres behind a car going in the same direction or less than 200 metres from an oncoming vehicle. This includes flashing your headlights. A driver is only permitted to use fog lights if driving in fog, mist or other atmospheric condition that restricts visibility.

U-Turns - When making a U-turn, a driver must have a clear view of any approaching traffic and give way to all vehicles and pedestrians. Drivers are not allowed to make a U-turn across: a) a single continuous dividing line; b) a single continuous dividing line to the left of a broken line; c) two parallel continuous dividing lines.

School zones - A school zone is the signed area around a school with a speed limit of 40km/h normally from 7am-9am and 2pm-4pm on school days. Details on Queensland gazetted school days can be located here. There are a small number of non-standard school zone times in Queensland. Signs at these schools display the times which apply.

Yellow traffic lights - A driver approaching traffic lights showing a yellow traffic light must stop if they can do so safely. Penalties apply for drivers who fail to do so