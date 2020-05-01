REVEALED: 10 things to do within 50km of Rocky

CENTRAL Queenslanders will regain some of their freedom from midnight tonight, with the Queensland Government easing the first of its coronavirus restrictions.

From 11.59pm, Queenslanders will be allowed to leave their homes within a 50km radius for recreational purposes including:

go for a picnic (as a household or as an individual + friend)

visit a national park

drive a car, ride a motorbike, jet ski, go boating or other vehicle for pleasure

teach someone in your household how to drive

shop for non-essentials as long as you maintain a 1.5 metre distance

You should continue to practise social distancing when you leave the house and only go out as a household or as an individual with one friend. The limit on two visitors to a household remains in place.

Many CQ residents will be itching to get out of the house this weekend, so we have compiled a list of places you can visit within 50km of Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

1) Rockhampton residents can travel to Yeppoon or Emu Park for a picnic on the beach, swim, shopping or other recreational activity. Yeppoon and Emy Park residents can make the trip up to Rocky.

2) Rockhampton residents can make the trip to Mount Morgan to visit the dam or explore the area. Mount Morgan residents can also make the trip into Gracmere or Rockhampton. When you visit, try to support local businesses by buying a takeaway coffee or meal.

3) Mount Archer will undoubtedly be a popular destination for picnics and reaction this weekend and is well within the 50km radius for Rockhampton residents and even some people on the coast.

4) Jetskiing and kayaking on the Fitzroy River is a great way to pass the time for those within 50km.

5) For those looking for some retail therapy this weekend, it’s allowed as long as you maintain a 1.5 metre distance from others. Stockland Rockhampton, City Centre Plaza, Allenstown Plaza, Parkhurst Town Centre and Northside Plaza will all be open this weekend, along with many independent retailers such as those in the Rockhampton CBD.

6) Head to the Kershaw Gardens or Rockhampton Botanic Gardens for a picnic. Please note public playgrounds are still off limits across the region along with skateparks. Rockhampton Zoo also remains closed.

7) Take a stroll along the Fitzroy River and stop for a picnic along the way, or simply sit on a park bench and enjoy a takeaway coffee from one of the nearby cafes.

8) Many of those living on the Capricorn Coast will be able to make the trip to Stony Creek this weekend. Unfortunately it is out of reach for Rockhampton residents.

9) Head to First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve for some downhill action, or for a swim at the water hole.

10) Load up the fishing rods and take the boat out within 50km of home. This could be on the Fitzroy River, at the Capricorn Coast, Port Alma or Coorooman Creek. Those on the coast could also make the trip over to Great Keppel Island for a day of fishing, swimming and snorkelling.

To keep COVID-19 cases low in Queensland, if leaving home it is vital that you maintain social distancing, leaving a 1.5m gap between you and other people. Remember to practice good hygiene and if you are unwell, stay at home.