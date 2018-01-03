Revealed: 1000 lightning strikes in spectacular Rocky storm

LIGHT SHOW: Glenn Adamus took photos of the storm at Yeppoon last night.

MORE than 1000 lightning strikes were recorded across the Rockhampton region during last night's spectacular electric storm.

The staggering number was captured by LightningMaps.org.

The site, which captures lightning strikes across the globe, recorded 1062 strikes hitting the ground in the Capricornia district in the past 24 hours.

This number is just the number of strikes to earth.

The amazing show saw many keen photographers out and about.

Overnight, Rockhampton received 23mm of rain, Yeppoon got 24mm and just north of Yeppoon at Samuel Hill, there was around 30mm.

The storm followed Monday's night's wild event which caused power to be lost at more than 24,000 Central Queensland homes.

The Bureau of Meteorology's website said there was still a 40 per cent chance of showers for Rockhampton, with a chance of a thunderstorm today.

It will be another hot, muggy day for the region, with temps hitting a high of 37 degrees.

Tomorrow, a 40 per cent chance of rain will continue with the maximum dropping to 33.

Showers are expected to continue until Friday.

For more information about lightening strikes go to https://www.lightningmaps.org/blitzortung/oceania/index.php?lang=en.