Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Revealed: 1000 lightning strikes in spectacular Rocky storm

LIGHT SHOW: Glenn Adamus took photos of the storm at Yeppoon last night.
LIGHT SHOW: Glenn Adamus took photos of the storm at Yeppoon last night. Glenn Adamus
Steph Allen
by

MORE than 1000 lightning strikes were recorded across the Rockhampton region during last night's spectacular electric storm.

The staggering number was captured by LightningMaps.org.

The site, which captures lightning strikes across the globe, recorded 1062 strikes hitting the ground in the Capricornia district in the past 24 hours.

This number is just the number of strikes to earth.

STRIKING NUMBERS: The Rockhampton area was hit by lightning 1062 times within the last 24 hours.
STRIKING NUMBERS: The Rockhampton area was hit by lightning 1062 times within the last 24 hours. LightningMaps.org

The amazing show saw many keen photographers out and about.

Overnight, Rockhampton received 23mm of rain, Yeppoon got 24mm and just north of Yeppoon at Samuel Hill, there was around 30mm.

The storm followed Monday's night's wild event which caused power to be lost at more than 24,000 Central Queensland homes.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Bureau of Meteorology's website said there was still a 40 per cent chance of showers for Rockhampton, with a chance of a thunderstorm today.

It will be another hot, muggy day for the region, with temps hitting a high of 37 degrees.

Tomorrow, a 40 per cent chance of rain will continue with the maximum dropping to 33.

Showers are expected to continue until Friday.

For more information about lightening strikes go to https://www.lightningmaps.org/blitzortung/oceania/index.php?lang=en.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BREAKING: Cops reveal update on Rocky pub fire investigation

BREAKING: Cops reveal update on Rocky pub fire investigation

UPDATE: The amount of damage to the historic pub has led authorities to a conclusion

INSIDE LOOK: Stockland Rocky car park's newest addition

EXCITING ADDITION: In a first for a shopping centre in the Rockhampton region, two new Tesla destination chargers have been installed at Stockland Rockhampton.

MEET the latest addition to Rocky's popular shopping destination

Codeine ban: A bitter pill to swallow for CQ pain sufferers

CHANGES: Chemist Warehouse Pharmacist Paul Arnold.

CHANGES will take place from February 1

Shock closure: Yeppoon store to close doors after 22 years

Enchantments Yeppoon will be closing its doors on January 31.

Yeppoon's 22-year-old new age store goes out of business

Local Partners