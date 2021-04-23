REVEALED: 11 major developments to drive Rocky projects boom

Rockhampton’s commercial development industry is absolutely booming post-COVID with works about to begin on countless projects.

Come five weeks time, there will be two new service stations under construction, joining the plethora of approved developments beginning.

The Mobil service stations will be built by Sydney-based group, RCI Group, on Queen Elizabeth Drive and Albert Street.

Works are expected to start at both sites in June and will support more than 140 jobs during construction.

The service stations are expected to take three to four months to complete and will employ around 10 staff each once open.

The Queen Elizabeth Drive facility is on the site of the Capricorn Caravan Centre.

The Capricorn Caravan Centre will move to the former North Rockhampton Bowls Club site, where it will have ample room for parking and space for a larger workshop.

The Northside service station will have eight fuel bowsers, a retail shop, water and air station and a dog wash.

The Albert Street service station will be located on the corner of Kent Street, across from BP, on the site of some dilapidated houses.

The facility will have room for heavy vehicles up to 19 metres.

The service stations join a list of projects under or nearing construction this year.

Up the road on Albert Street, Rockhampton’s first architecturally designed drive-through coffee shop, Cocobrew Express, was approved in March to be built on the corner of George Street.

The $1.35m development is a project of Kele Property Group and will be built by Hutchinson Builders.

The dilapidated houses at the site are set to be removed in late May and the development will take four months.

Hutchinson Builders has also begun works at Benevolent Living for the $49 redevelopment project which will transform the aged care facility with a new residential building and refurbishments.

The three-year project will support an estimated 400 direct and indirect full-time jobs in the region.

Griffin Builders plans to start construction on its Loft on the Lane project in June, located on the corner of Archer Street and East Lane.

The 10-storey building will have 31 residential units and a coffee shop/salad bar on the ground floor and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Another high-rise will also soon be built on the Rockhampton riverfront - the second stage of Gallery Apartments.

The $10 million, 27-metre high development will have eight-storeys with 15 units.

Works are hoped to begin in June and are expected to take 12 months.

Over at Stockland Rockhampton, trades have been hard at it behind the closed walls at the former H&M premises.

The Morning Bulletin reported in February that Time Zone, TK Maxx and an unnamed small specialty store would fill the space.

Building documents state the works are to be completed by September.

Also at Stockland, at the former Colonial Mart near Mandalay Medical Centre, construction of a new childcare centre is expected to begin soon.

The Green Leaves Early Learning facility will cater for up to 100 people and employ 18 full-time staff.

It is planned to be open by early 2022.

Another childcare centre is to be built next to the Parkhurst State School.

It will be the third facility for Natural Wonders Early Learning and will cater for up to 152 children over two stages.

It was approved in February and is expected to begin construction towards the middle of the year,

Disability support provider Multicap has also been approved for an expansion of 10 accommodation units and four short term units with associated administration facilities and a large parkland and covered pergola.

At the Rockhampton Airport, Alliance Airlines has lodged plans for a $70 million maintenance hangar which will create 225 jobs once completed.

The facility is expected to take nine months to built with 100 jobs during construction and is aimed to be built by October 2022.

A number of residential estates are also pushing forward with new stages including Edenbrook Estate, Paramount Park and Riverside Waters.

These projects come on top of the various government infrastructure developments ongoing across the Rockhampton region including the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, the Capricorn Highway duplication, the Rookwood Weir project, the Rockhampton Alcohol and other Drug Residential Rehabilitation Facility and the seven-unit Department of Housing project in Kerrigan Street, Frenchville.