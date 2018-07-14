REVEALED: 14 people Mackay police need to speak to urgently
MACKAY police are searching for a number of people who may be able to assist investigations into stealing, wilful exposure and wilful damage offences.
Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink 24 hours a day on 131 444.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Joseph Lowe
Joseph Lowe, 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for alleged child sex offences.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, with a thin build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.
Investigators believe the man, who is from Lightning Ridge, may have travelled to North Queensland.
Police have also received information Mr Lowe may be in possession of firearms.
Officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad are seeking information from the community about Mr Lowe's location.
Holts Road
The person pictured is wanted for questioning by police in relation to a wilful exposure offence that occurred at the corner the Mackay Bucasia Road, around 12.48pm on July 2, 2018.
Napier Street, Mackay
These two people are wanted for questioning by police in relation to a wilful damage offence that occurred at Napier Street in Mackay on Saturday June 2 at approximately 3.50am.
Bruce Highway, Proserpine
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on the Bruce Highway in Proserpine on Monday June 25 at approximately 11.40pm.
Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred at Shute Harbour Road on Thursday June 21, 2018 at approximately 12.12pm.
Capella Road, Clermont
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday July 7, 2018 at approximately 7pm.
Bruce Highway, Ooralea
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at approximately 1.20am.
Boundary Road, Ooralea
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on the corner of Canecutters Drive, Ooralea on Tuesday July 24, 2018 at approximately 5.23pm.
Mangrove Road, Mackay
Police believe the people pictured in these images may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods offences which occurred on Saturday June 9, 2018 at approximately 11.39am 2.45pm.
Nebo Road, West Mackay
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday June 3, 2018 at approximately 7.20pm.