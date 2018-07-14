REVEALED: 14 people Mackay police need to speak to urgently

MACKAY police are searching for a number of people who may be able to assist investigations into stealing, wilful exposure and wilful damage offences.

Joseph Lowe

Joseph Lowe, 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for alleged child sex offences.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, with a thin build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators believe the man, who is from Lightning Ridge, may have travelled to North Queensland.

Police have also received information Mr Lowe may be in possession of firearms.

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad are seeking information from the community about Mr Lowe's location.

Holts Road

The person pictured is wanted for questioning by police in relation to a wilful exposure offence that occurred at the corner the Mackay Bucasia Road, around 12.48pm on July 2, 2018.

Napier Street, Mackay

These two people are wanted for questioning by police in relation to a wilful damage offence that occurred at Napier Street in Mackay on Saturday June 2 at approximately 3.50am.

Bruce Highway, Proserpine

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on the Bruce Highway in Proserpine on Monday June 25 at approximately 11.40pm.

Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred at Shute Harbour Road on Thursday June 21, 2018 at approximately 12.12pm.

Capella Road, Clermont

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday July 7, 2018 at approximately 7pm.

Bruce Highway, Ooralea

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at approximately 1.20am.

Boundary Road, Ooralea

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on the corner of Canecutters Drive, Ooralea on Tuesday July 24, 2018 at approximately 5.23pm.

Mangrove Road, Mackay

Police believe the people pictured in these images may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods offences which occurred on Saturday June 9, 2018 at approximately 11.39am 2.45pm.

Nebo Road, West Mackay

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday June 3, 2018 at approximately 7.20pm.