REVEALED: $150k+ boosts 17 clubs and groups

COMMUNITY groups across the Central Highlands will share in more than $157,000 to improve facilities and introduce new initiatives.

A total of $157,692.75 has been awarded to 18 community organisations as part of round two of Central Highlands Regional Council’s community grants program.

Buckland Recreation Club is one of the many clubs to receive a grant of $4,926.20 to purchase catering products including a new stove and bain maries.

The club’s events co-ordinator Marjorie Shannen said the new equipment would allow the club to cater for its major regular event – hosting a stopover for the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s outback trek.

The outback trek is due to return to Buckland in May next year and the club will provide dinner and a hot breakfast for the estimated 350 entrants.

Ms Shannen said the club donated half of the proceeds of the catering directly back to the RFDS and was proud to have raised more than $60,000 for the service in the past decade.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding as it means we will be able to continue to provide our support for the service,” she said.

“We are very passionate about supporting the RFDS.

“The plane has been here quite a few times over the years to pick up sick people and that’s why we are so passionate about providing our support.”

The funding has been delivered in the three categories of community assistance, sport and recreation assistance and community improvement.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said council appreciated the key role community groups and organisations played and was proud to provide support through the grants program.

“Community groups and organisations contribute so much to our wonderful region – from providing recreational and sporting opportunities to helping ensure schoolchildren enjoy great facilities and opportunities,” he said.

“The social networks our not-for-profit organisations provide are fundamental to making the Central Highlands a great place to live.

“We are proud to continue to support these groups that thrive thanks to the many generous people who volunteer their time behind the scenes.”

Other groups to benefit from community grants include Central Highlands Junior Rugby Union ($5,000 for website development), the Emerald Eagles Football Club ($20,000 to construct an equipment shed and shade) and the Arcadia Valley State School P & C ($20,000 to install an all purpose/all weather shade).

Find out how to apply for the next round of grants by visiting the website.

See a full list of all successful applicants below:

(Organisation – Project – Total funding)

Arcadia Valley State School P & C – All purpose/all weather shade – 20,000

Bauhinia Hack and Pony Club – Multipurpose arena – $20,000

Blackwater Pony Club – Beautify clubhouse – $4,380

Blackwater Scouts – Tree removal – $2,750

Buckland Recreational Club – Catering products – $4,926.20

CH Junior Rugby Union – Website development – $5,000

CQ Rural Health – Attracting the next generation of health providers in the Central Highlands – $5,500

Emerald Amateur Swimming Club – Equipment upgrade – $1,500

Emerald Basketball Association – Replacement of broken equipment – $5,000

Emerald Brothers Cricket – Clubhouse signage – $5,000

Emerald Eagles Football Club – Equipment shed and shade – $20,000

Emerald PCYC – Female bathroom upgrades – $20,000

Emerald State High School P & C – Cricket pitch – $20,000

Roy Day Park User Group Inc – Toilet block upgrades – $5,000

Springsure Country Golf Club – New mower – $5,000

Springsure Gun Club – Solar system install – $5,000

Springsure State School P & C – Outdoor seating – $3,900