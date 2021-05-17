Revealed: 16 groups share in funding for upgrades, events

Nine community groups in the Rockhampton region received a total of $62,921 in council funding this month.

An additional $13,8000 was allocated towards seven environmental initiatives in round three of the Rockhampton Regional Council Community Assistance Program.

One of the recipients was Rockhampton Food Bank.

“This registered charity provides a hand up to people who find themselves in difficult financial circumstances who are in need of food, clothing and basic essentials as well as help with budgeting and counselling,” Communities Councillor Drew Wickerson said.

“Each Thursday and Friday the Food Bank is open for visitors who are able to select up to $200 worth of groceries – enough to feed a family of four – for a $50 fee.

“The organisation also helps provide free breakfasts to students at six schools across the region and distribute items from other service organisations.

“At council we’re working closely with the Food Bank at the moment along with service providers across our Region to distribute support packages for those in need through our Homeless Connect initiative.”

Mal Holmes, manager of Hands of Compassion Foodbank, said the $12,000 received through the program would go toward restocking the shelves.

“This is a vital program for our community, and funding like this really goes a long way,” Mr Holmes said.

“Like many other organisations, we have felt the impact of COVID. While we’ve been able to stay open and continue supporting families throughout the past year our shelves are looking a little bare.

“This funding will really help us to continue providing this much needed program.

“On Fridays we hold a free community barbecue breakfast from 9.30am until 11am. Anyone is welcome to come along, so if you want to find out more or if you’re interested in volunteering come down and say hi.”

Cr Wickerson said it was great to see a range of organisations and events being supported through this program once again.

“This funding program is all about supporting those local community, cultural and sporting groups which bring countless benefits to our region,” said Cr Wickerson.

Water and Environmental Sustainability Councillor Donna Kirkland said she was excited to see some great applications for the Environment and Sustainability component of the CAP.

“It’s wonderful to see some really diverse initiatives funded through this round, from school composting initiatives to land management activities,” Cr Kirkland said.

“I love how passionate our community is about the environment, and it’s always wonderful to be able to support these initiatives.

“I can’t wait to see how some of these projects progress.”

Community Assistance Program round 3 recipients:

Brothers Australian Football Club – $10,000 to light up Kele Park

Capricornia Catchments – $1,871 toward marketing and equipment

Rockhampton Food Bank – $12,000 for organisational support

Ridgelands & District Rodeo & Show Association Inc – $11,000 toward Ridgelands Campdraft

Rockhampton Lapidary Club Inc – $5,000 toward Gem Expo 2021

Rockhampton Golf Club Inc – $7,000 toward Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am

Rockhampton Pipe Band – $10,890 for Unisex Disabled Toilet Facility

Rockhampton Tennis Association – $3,000 toward Town & Country Team Doubles Championships

Scripture Union Queensland – $2,160.20 toward Powerkids 2021

Environment and Sustainability Scheme round 3 recipients:

Stanwell State School P & C Association – $600 toward the Recycling Heroes school recycling and composting initiatives

Mount Morgan Central State School P & C Association – $1200 toward school composting and food waste reduction initiatives

Capricornia Catchments – $3000 toward project using drones as critical property management tools (in collaboration with Wycarbah and District Landcare Group)

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School P & F Association – $1500 toward school organics composting and green waste initiatives

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club – $3000 toward repairs for historic shared access trails along Moores Creek at First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve

Emmaus College P & F Association – $2,500 grant toward Sustainability Youth Summit 2021 (to be hosted by the Student Sustainability Committee in collaboration with CQUniversity)

Central Queensland Aboriginal Corporation for Cultural Activities – $2,000 grant toward tooling up for the Plant Tour Revival (supporting additional tools and equipment for nursery and land management activities)