REVEALED: 29 Queenslanders charged in AN0M raids named

A world-class operation headed by the Australian Federal Police with assistance from the Queensland Police Service has resulted in 38 Queenslanders charged as part of Special Operation Ironside.

The Courier-Mail can for the first time reveal the list of names of those allegedly entwined in criminal activity as uncovered by the mammoth efforts of law enforcement agencies to disrupt criminal happenings as part of the three-year-long operation.

So far, 152 charges have been laid against 38 Queenslanders, however several more are expected within the coming months, as authorities continue to trawl through more than 18 million text messages sent via the compromised encrypted app, AN0M.

The sophisticated sting involved police planting mobile phones into alleged criminal syndicates loaded with the app to allegedly conduct illegal business, not knowing the AFP was capturing every message, photograph and phone call in real time.

It would only be a matter of time before those using the app would be swooped on by eagle-eyed officers, ready to disrupt and dismantle alleged criminal activity, in what has been hailed "the sting of the century."

Legal suppressions on some of the 38 names have meant several of those charged are unable to be identified, while a number of those allegedly involved are listed below.

Criminal syndicates targeted under AFP-led Operation Ironside. Picture: AFP

QUEENSLANDERS BUSTED IN ANOM RAIDS

SIONE HAVEA MAHONRI AFU

AGE: 31

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Richlands, May 7

CHARGES: Attempt to commit offence possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1 drug quantity of or exceeding schedule 4, possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used

Criminal syndicates targeted under AFP-led Operation Ironside. Cryovac and money counters seized. Picture: AFP

MITCHELL DAVID ARNOLD

AGE: 33

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Dunwich, May 8 and June 7 (charged on two occasions)

CHARGES: Posses anything for use in the commission of crime x 2, producing dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), possess property suspected of having been acquired for purpose of committing drug offence x 2

JOEL PATRICK FRANK

AGE: 38

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Dunwich, May 8

CHARGES: Unlawfully posses relevant substance or thing, possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1 ex schedule 3 but less 4

Criminal syndicates targeted under AFP-led Operation Ironside. Picture: AFP

CODY LEE NDEBELE

AGE: 28

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Ipswich, May 8

CHARGES: Possessing a dangerous drug and unlawfully possessing a relevant substance or thing

AWAIS IBAD ALI

AGE: 33

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Woolloongabba, May 17

CHARGES: trafficking a dangerous drug and attempt to possess dangerous drug

JESSE DORE

AGE: 36

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Mt Mee, May 18 and June 7 (charged on two occasions)

CHARGES: possess dangerous drugs x 3, produce dangerous drugs, 2 x possess anything used in the commission of a crime, unlawful possess a relevant substance or thing, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of offence, possess utensils, 2 x unlawful possession of weapons and possess shortened firearm, authority required to possess explosives.

Police seized drugs and weapons from a property at Mount Mee as part of Operation Ironside North Shropshire. Picture: AFP

BENJAMIN JOSEPH THORNTON

AGE: 31

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Coorparoo, June 2

CHARGES: trafficking in dangerous drugs, possess dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, Possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under Drugs Misuse Act, obtaining or dealing with identification information x 6, possessing equipment for purpose of committing/facilitating the commission of an offence and posses restricted drug.

Benjamin Joseph Thornton was caught up in Operation Ironside. Picture: Supplied

SOPIEA KONG

AGE: 33

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Kangaroo Point, June 2

CHARGES: drug trafficking, possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapons, contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically, obtaining or dealing with identification information x 4, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under Drugs Misuse Act, possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and possess property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence.

Sopiea Kong, 33, was charged as part of Operation Ironside. Picture: Supplied

JOSHUA JAMES BAKER

AGE: 33

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Ormeau, June 6

CHARGES: Trafficking in dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs schedule 2, possessing dangerous drugs schedule 2, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime defined in part 2, unlawful supply of weapons, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime definition part 2, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected in having being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence

More arrests are expected as part of Operation Ironside. Picture: AFP

CHRISTOPHER JOHN SPURLING

AGE: 33

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Wilston, June 7

CHARGES: trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), unlawful trafficking in weapons and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

CODY JOHN ALBERT KIRBY

AGE: 33

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Forest Lake, June 7

CHARGES: trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs schedule 2 quantity of or exceeding schedule 3, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under drug misuse act, possess utensils, authority for controlled drugs and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Cody Kirby, 33, charged as part of Special Operation Ironside. Picture: Facebook

RICHARD HUYNH

AGE: 36

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Brisbane CBD, June 7

CHARGES: possessing schedule one drugs, two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs, contravening order about information necessary to access information stored electronically and possess anything for use in the commission of crime. He is also charged with tainted property.

SHINAE JULIE MARTIN

AGE: 20

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Brisbane CBD, June 7

CHARGES: Undisclosed

Money seized by officers as part of the largest sting of the century in Operation Ironside. Picture: AFP

MAJOK CHOL

AGE: 23

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Woodridge, June 7

CHARGES: Undisclosed

ALEXIS HINTON

AGE: 22

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Woodridge, June 7

CHARGES: Undisclosed

SENAD CATIC

AGE:34

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Burbank, June 7

CHARGES: producing dangerous drugs (serious organised crimes) and possess anything used in the commission of a crime.

Guns were located during a search warrant undertaken as part of Operation Ironside at Mount Mee. Picture: QPS

JOHNATHAN JAMES CASIOTIS

AGE: 34

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Moorooka, June 7

CHARGES:Possessing anything for use in the commission of crime, producing dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), possess dangerous drugs, possess utensils, contravene order about information necessary to access information stored electronically and possess property suspect of having been used in connection with commission of a drug offence.

AFP-led Operation Ironside uncovered tens of millions of dollars. Picture: AFP

BENJAMIN JAMES HAYLOCK

AGE: 41

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Mermaid Waters, June 7

CHARGES: trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), unlawful trafficking in weapons, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence, possessing dangerous drugs and contravening an order necessary to access information stored electronically.

JONSON HARRY ROWE

AGE: 28

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Benowa, June 7

CHARGES: failure to provide information or assistance in accordance with an order

LACHLIN JAMES MCGAHEY

AGE: 27

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Reedy Creek, June 7

CHARGES: Undisclosed

Money seized as part of the operation led by the AFP. Picture: AFP

NOAH SMITH-WILLIAMS

AGE: 28

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Reedy Creek, June 7

CHARGES: Undisclosed

CASEY MARK SMALES

AGE: 24

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Reedy Creek, June 7

CHARGES: Undisclosed

SAM CLARKE

AGE: 29

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: The Gap, June 9

CHARGES: Possess dangerous drugs

The AFP worked for three years on Operation Ironside. Picture: AFP

ALEX TOWNSEND

AGE: 29

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: The Gap, June 9

CHARGES: possess dangerous drugs, possess/ acquire restricted items, possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used, unlawful possession of weapons category A, B or M,

REECE THOMAS PUNTER

AGE: 31

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Mt Mee, May 18

CHARGES: Undisclosed

Bags of cash found by the AFP as part of the special operation. Picture: AFP

SHANE MEEUWSSEN

AGE: 29

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Palm Beach, May 7

CHARGES: Undisclosed

ERNESTO ANTONIO SILVA

AGE: 33

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Undisclosed

CHARGES: possessing dangerous drugs x 2, possess utensils, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime under Drug Misuses Act, trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Blocks of white powder, alleged to be cocaine, uncovered as part of Operation Ironside. Picture: AFP

DUC THANG TRUONG

AGE: 35

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Mount Gravatt, May 7

CHARGES: Possess dangerous drugs

GRAHAM WILLIAM ROWE

AGE: 39

LOCATION AND DATE CHARGED: Goodna, June 9

CHARGES: Undisclosed

Originally published as REVEALED: 29 Queenslanders charged in AN0M raids named